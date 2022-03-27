Coming off yet another national title, Penn State wrestling continued to build on its success by adding a high-profile recruit Sunday night.
Dalton Perry committed to the Nittany Lions just two weeks after claiming the PIAA 126-pound AAA state title.
Let’s give a very Happy Valley welcome to @Dalton__Perry . pic.twitter.com/fm9BRc3KZL— Seed🌱King🤴 (@MatScoutWillie) March 28, 2022
Just a freshman at Central Mountain High School, Perry burst on to the varsity wrestling scene by posting a 41-2 record this season.
