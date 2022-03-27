Penn State wrestling vs. Ohio State, BJC

The Penn State wrestling team steps onto the mat while the meet’s lineup is announced before the start of the dual meet against Ohio State on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lion beat the Buckeyes 32-7.

 Lily LaRegina

Coming off yet another national title, Penn State wrestling continued to build on its success by adding a high-profile recruit Sunday night.

Dalton Perry committed to the Nittany Lions just two weeks after claiming the PIAA 126-pound AAA state title.

Just a freshman at Central Mountain High School, Perry burst on to the varsity wrestling scene by posting a 41-2 record this season.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags