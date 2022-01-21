As the No. 1 team in the nation, Penn State survived its first real test of the season against No. 3 Michigan.

The Nittany Lions fended off the Wolverines and secured a 29-6 victory in Ann Arbor on Friday.

Penn State showed once again why it is regarded by many as the top team in the nation, this time against its steepest competition to date.

In what may have been the most anticipated of a number of marquee matchups, No. 1 Aaron Brooks went head to head against Olympic Bronze medalist, No. 2 Myles Amine.

Brooks earned a late, third-period takedown in a thrilling sprawl, awarding him the 3-1 decision over the seventh-year wrestler.

Michigan’s Nick Suriano put his former team behind the eight ball after the first bout of the evening.

The top-ranked Suriano defeated No. 7 Drew Hildebrandt 2-1 thanks to the riding time advantage he earned.

That 3-0 deficit would not last long, though, as Roman Bravo-Young bested the Wolverines’ Dylan Ragusin 8-1 to even the score at three.

Nick Lee followed Bravo-Young’s lead in his return to the mat after missing the previous two dual meets.

The reigning national champion dominated from the start against Drew Mattin, who was wrestling in the place of No. 4 Steven Micic, en route to a 21-6 technical fall.

The evening’s action at 149 barely got under way before it was called due to injury default. Beau Bartlett scored an early takedown Cole Mattin, which was followed by four near-fall points before the bout was called due to an ankle injury that Mattin sustained in the process.

This time at 157 it was Terrell Barraclough for the Nittany Lions, a weight class the team has featured multiple wrestlers at.

Barraclough wrestled a competitive bout but was unable to get anything going offensively as he fell to No. 15 Will Lewan by a 5-1 decision, narrowing the blue and white’s lead to 14-6 heading into half time.

Coming out of the break it was No. 16 Brady Berge who upset Cameron Amine 3-1, the No. 10 wrestler in the country at 165 increasing his team’s lead to 17-6.

Carter Starocci continued to prove why he is the top wrestler in the country at his weight class. Logan Massa, who is regarded as the No. 6 wrestler at 174, was unable to break through the staunch defense of Starocci as he fell by way of a 3-2 decision.

In his bout at 197, No. 2 Max Dean showed how well-rounded an athlete he is.

Dean rode out the entire third period against No. 8 Patrick Brucki to force sudden victory and followed that up with a takedown just seconds into the extra action.

Penn State ended the evening with another upset, this time at the heavyweight weight class.

Fourth-ranked wrestler Greg Kerkvliet upset No. 2 Mason Parris 8-5 thanks to a third-period takedown and the riding-time advantage.

