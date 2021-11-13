Penn State wrestling rolls in 1st pair of duals, tops Sacred Heart, Oregon State

For the first time in around two years, there was a live crowd watching Penn State during the Nittany Lions’ opening night double header against Sacred Heart and Oregon State.

The blue and white picked up right where it left off last season, crushing Sacred Heart 47-3 to start the season and then following it up with a 32-7 blowout win over No. 23 Oregon State.

Cael Sanderson’s stress on recording bonus points was heard by the team, as Penn State exploded for those extra points by way of four pins, two major decisions and three tech falls in the first meet against Sacred Heart.

The barrage of bonus points that Sacred Heart saw, slowed against Oregon State, but the Nittany Lions still posted a fall, a major decision and two tech falls all occurring in the back half of the lineup.

No. 1-ranked 174-pound wrestler Carter Starocci highlighted the Nittany Lions and backed up his press conference confidence by recording a pin against Sacred Heart’s Alex Marciniak to open his 2021-22 season.

Starocci, who said he “already sees himself as an Olympic champ,” showed why he’s the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class once again with a 17-2 tech fall over the Beavers’ Aaron Olmos to follow up his pin against Marciniak.

The sophomore from Erie, Pennsylvania, looks to defend his crown as the 174-pound national champion and dominant back-to-back wins is a promising way to start.

Questions about the 125-pound weight class were answered early as sophomore Baylor Shunk kicked off the night with a 18-0 tech fall early in the second period against his Sacred Heart opponent, Kyle Randall.

Shunk, who was not originally slated to start against Oregon State, got the nod after his performance in his season debut.

The Centre Hall, Pennsylvania, native couldn’t capitalize off the momentum of his season-opening tech fall and lost his second match on a 16-9 decision to the Beavers’ Brandon Kaylor.

At 133 pounds, returning national champion Roman Bravo-Young won both of his duals, recording a pin in his season debut against Anthony Petrillo.

The No. 1 ranked Bravo-Young then took care of business in his second match of the night, winning via an 8-3 decision over Jason Shaner.

Nick Lee, the second of four returning national champions to wrestle for the Nittany Lions, also started off strong and recorded a fall in the first minute of his season-opening match against Jordan Carlucci of Sacred Heart.

Although Lee’s second dual against No. 10 Grant Willits posed greater competition than that of Carlucci, he still took home the win with an 11-4 decision over a top-10 wrestler.

At 149 pounds, Beau Bartlett got the start against the Pioneers’ Shaun Williams and posted a 12-3 major decision victory to open the season.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Jake Varner promoted to head coach of Nittany Lion Wrestling Club Jake Varner was promoted from his assistant coaching slot at the Penn State Olympic Regional…

Bartlett took on No. 24 Corey Crooks in what turned out to be the closest match of the night.

After a 0-0 tie after the first period, the unranked Bartlett won on a 1-0 decision, with the lone point coming on an escape in the second period.

The 157-pound match against Sacred Heart was the closest match between the two schools, with Nicholas Palumbo putting Sacred Heart on the board and beating the Nittany Lion Joey Blumer by a 8-3 decision.

Blumer, a senior out of Leechburg, Pennsylvania, was unable to redeem his loss in the opening match and started the season with two losses, losing on a 19-6 major decision to the Beavers’ Hunter Willits, who’s currently ranked No. 15 in the nation.

After Blumer’s loss to Palumbo, junior Creighton Edsell kept the points rolling for the blue and white, posting a 11-3 major decision over the Pioneers’ Scotty Jarosz which earned more bonus points for Penn State and extending the lead to 25-3.

Edsell’s second match against Oregon State’s Matthew Olguin was tied 3-3 after two periods but a near fall by Edsell in the third period proved to be the dagger in a 7-3 decision victory to start the season 2-0.

Aaron Brooks, the fourth defending champion for the Nittany Lions, scored a 23-8 tech fall against his Sacred Heart opponent in Joe Accousti.

Brooks continued to dominate his opponents, recording the lone fall of the Oregon State dual 1:03 into his match against Jackson Mckinney.

The pin extended the Nittany Lions’ lead to a comfortable 23-7 heading into the final two matches.

Cornell transfer, and NCAA runner-up, Max Dean made his Penn State debut against Sacred Heart and immediately made an impact, recording an 18-0 tech fall in the first period against Dante Delbonis.

Sanderson’s dip into the transfer portal for Dean proved to be beneficial as Dean ended his night with a 16-3 major decision over J.J. Dixon of Oregon State.

Heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet made his season debut against Mark Blokh after an injury-riddled 2020-21 campaign.

Kerkvliet got on the board quickly and never looked back, securing the fourth pin of the season opener in the second period that capped off the No. 2 Nittany Lions destruction of Sacred Heart.

The No. 5 Kerkvliet put the final stamp on the dominant night for the Nittany Lions with a 16-0 tech fall over the Beavers’ heavyweight Gary Traub.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE