Penn State once again took care of business against a Big Ten opponent, this time taking down its best conference foe to date — Rutgers.

The Nittany Lions utilized a dominant display from the second half of its lineup to pull off the comeback and secure a 27-11 victory.

Although fans missed out on a top-three showdown at 141 pounds, they were still treated to a fantastic match at 149 pounds between Penn State’s No. 19 Beau Bartlett and Rutgers’ No. 18 Mike Van Brill.

Following a quick escape to start the third period, Bartlett appeared to secure a last-second takedown to win the match but it was overturned.

A second controversial no-takedown call occurred in the first overtime period where Bartlett was again denied a takedown by the officials.

Ultimately, Bartlett fell in the second tie-breaker period after Van Brill secured a riding time point in the first tie-breaker period and elected to go neutral in the second period where Bartlett was unable to take him down, falling 4-3

At 125 pounds, No. 9 Drew Hildebrandt received a little bit of a scare from Rutgers No. 31-ranked Dylan Shawver.

The Central Michigan transfer needed a takedown as time expired to best Shawver 4-2 and start the dual off on the right foot for the blue and white.

No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young had a little less trouble with Rutgers’ 20th-ranked Joseph Olivieri, utilizing four takedowns and a reversal to secure the 11-5 decision.

Wrestling fans across the country were looking forward to Sunday’s battle between Penn State’s Nick Lee and Rutgers’ Sebastian Rivera, who are ranked first and third, respectively, but were left disappointed due to Lee’s absence from the dual.

Rivera instead clobbered junior Brandon Meredith, who moved up to 141 pounds from 133, by way of a 17-1 tech fall in the second period.

At 157 pounds, the Nittany Lions once again found themselves in a close bout; this time around it was Tony Negron taking on Rutgers’ Robert Kanniard.

Negron ended up taking the loss in sudden victory, 6-4, after Kanniard took him down.

Brady Berge’s return to Rec Hall was a triumphant one — much to the joy of the fans in attendance.

Berge bumped up to 165 pounds after wrestling at 157 pounds during his earlier Penn State career, despite the move he was still able to best Rutgers’ Andrew Clark 5-1

No. 1-ranked 174-pounder Carter Starocci was the most dominant wrestler on the evening for the blue and white, defeating Rutgers’ Connor O’Neill via a 19-2 tech fall in the second period.

In the highest-ranked bout of the day, No. 1 Aaron Brooks had little trouble with No. 5-ranked John Poznanski of Rutgers, taking the win via a 10-2 major decision.

The 197-pound bout rivaled the talent of the 184-pound match, as No. 2 Max Dean squared off against No. 7 Greg Bulsak of Rutgers.

Dean was challenged in the early part of the bout and entered the third period down by one.

However, he showed his resiliency over the final two minutes, earning an escape and a takedown to get the 9-6 win.

In typical fashion, No. 4 Greg Kerkvliet closed out the match in style for the Nittany Lions in the heavyweight bout, pinning Rutgers’ Alex Espositio in the first period.

