Penn State wrestling rides 3 tech falls, knocks off Army in 1st match in Rec Hall this season

With the long awaited return of fans to Happy Valley upon them, Penn State’s knack for showmanship was on full display once again.

After getting off to a quick 2-0 start, the Nittany Lions defeated Army Thursday in Rec Hall by a score of 32-7.

No. 27 Beau Bartlett continued to impress as he notched his second ranked win of the season, this time beating No. 20 PJ Ogunsanya in dramatic fashion.

In what was considered by many to be the match of the night, the sophomore secured a late takedown in sudden victory to grab the 3-1 victory.

At 125 Baylor Shunk got Penn State on the board first with an 8-4 win over Ryan Chauvin. Shunk scored an early first period takedown and never looked back, as he secured the Nittany Lions first victory of the night.

No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young followed Shunk’s performance by recording six first-period takedowns. The reigning national champion at 133 went on to record 13 total takedowns en route to a 26-11 tech fall victory over Mark Montgomery, increasing Penn State’s lead to 8-0.

Brandon Meredith made his season debut in the place of No. 1 Nick Lee at 141, but was unable to defeat No. 21 Corey Shei, dropping the bout 5-2, although Meredith typically wrestles at 125 or 133 pounds.

Terrell Barraclaugh was another Nittany Lion to make his season debut Thursday night.

He wrestled at 157 and took on No. 32 Marcus Hartman of the Black Knights, with Hartman recording a convincing 9-0 major victory, cutting the Nittany Lions’ lead to just 11-7.

Junior Creighton Edsell got Penn State back on the board with his third win of the season. With less than 20 seconds remaining in the final period of action, Edsell secured a takedown of Army West Point’s Christian Hunt to earn a 4-3 win and increase the Nittany Lions’ team lead to 14-7.

Carter Starocci followed Edsell’s lead at 174 proving once again why he is the top ranked wrestler at 174. Starocci went on to record the blue and white’s second tech fall of the night with a 23-5 victory over the Black Knight’s Clayton Fielden.

At 184 it was No. 1 Aaron Brooks controlled all three periods of his bout with No. 28 Brad Laughlin. Brooks went on to win by way of a 21-7 major decision.

Max Dean continues to impress in a Nittany Lion singlet. Dean rolled to a 16-1 tech fall over No. 21 JT Brown.

Fresh off of earning Big Ten Wrestler of the Week and USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week, No. 5 Greg Kerkvliet concluded Thursday’s action in a convincing manner. The heavyweight compiled six takedowns of Army’s Brandon Phillips before winning by way of a 14-3 major decision.

