TULSA, Okla. — In a wild Session 3, Penn State had seven wrestlers pick up All-American Honors, three of which came in dramatic comebacks.

Penn State’s Beau Bartlett, Shayne Van Ness, and Levi Haines each picked up comeback victories to earn their first All-American honors and advance to the semifinals.

Bartlett, the No. 6 seed at 141 pounds, was the first Nittany Lion to begin their run of back-to-back-to-back comebacks. He entered as the underdog against No. 3 seed Cole Matthews from Pitt.

A relatively uneventful first period would set the two wrestlers up for a wild finish. In the second, Bartlett picked up an escape point, but Matthews got it right back at the start of the third.

In the final few seconds of the third period, Bartlett got the better of Matthews for a near-takedown, but the two wrestlers went out of bounds. The bout remained tied 1-1 as the clock ticked down, forcing sudden victory.

There, both wrestlers remained level and couldn’t outclass one another, extending the bout to tiebreakers. In the first tiebreaker, Bartlett started down and Matthews was able to ride out the Nittany Lion.

With Matthews having riding time locked up, the Panther chose neutral. Bartlett needed a takedown to win.

He got one as time expired, leading to an unsuccessful Pitt challenge. The comeback was complete as Bartlett earned the right to face No. 2 seed Andrew Alirez from Northern Colorado in the semifinals.

Taking the mat for the blue and white next was Van Ness, who was set to face Indiana’s Graham Rooks, the No. 20 seed. The two wrestlers weren’t unknown to one another as they had met three times earlier in the season. Each time, Van Ness got the win.

This time wouldn’t be any different, but Van Ness would have to work a lot harder to put himself on top.

Much like his Session 1 matchup, Van Ness found himself behind in the first 4-2. The second period wouldn’t go any better for Van Ness after he found himself down 7-3.

Once again, Van Ness came alive in the third. He wasn’t ready to be sent to the consolidation bracket as he hit another gear.

Van Ness escaped to start the third and bring the bout within four points. Soon after, he was awarded a stall point and then Van Ness broke it wide open.

The redshirt freshman bounded after Rooks and brought the Hoosier down on his back. With a takedown and some near-fall points, Van Ness had taken the lead 9-7.

After riding time, Van Ness would win the bout 10-7 to complete his second comeback of the tournament.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year and the 157-pound Big Ten champion Haines also would find himself in a difficult situation in the first. His opponent, Bryce Andonian from Virginia Tech, got the early takedown and four back points.

Down 6-0, Haines got an escape, and Andonian nearly had a takedown immediately after. But, the officials didn’t award the Hokie.

A challenge by Virginia Tech proved fruitless as the period ended with Haines down 6-1. Beginning on the bottom in the second, Haines escaped and nearly got the reversal.

Shortly later, Haines picked up his first takedown and Andonian escaped to make it 7-4. Haines would pick up one more takedown as the period ended, the lead was cut down to one.

Entering the third period down 7-6, Haines had put himself back into position to win. He would get another takedown with just over 1:30 to go in the third.

The bout was tied 8-8 once Andonian broke free, and the Hokie had lost all momentum. Haines would bring down Andonian and earn the fall, comeback complete.

In three straight bouts, the Nittany Lions showed resilience in situations where the result was all but decided. Instead of caving to their opponents, they pulled themselves out of a hole to regain the lead.

The three comebacks have put the Nittany Lions in an excellent position to repeat as national champions, with the team being up 30 points on Iowa for first place.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE