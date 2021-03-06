Penn State didn't have to travel far to compete in the opening round of the 2021 Big Ten Tournament.

Cael Sanderson's squad didn't need to travel at all, actually, as the tournament got underway at the Bryce Jordan Center early Saturday morning.

In the first half of action Saturday, the Nittany Lions were able to secure 11 victories in the 17 total matches that were wrestled by the blue and white.

Here is how each of the Nittany Lions have fared thus far.

Robbie Howard, 125 pounds

Robbie Howard’s postseason debut did not get off to the start he had hoped, as the true freshman lost to No. 6 Eric Barnett of Wisconsin.

Howard, who entered the tournament as the No. 11 wrestler at 125, fell to Barnett by way of a 3-2 decision.

In the first round of consolation wrestling, Howard redeemed himself and bounced back. The blue-and-white wrestler downed No. 14 Zach Spence of Maryland 16-4, picking up a major decision win for Penn State.

Roman Bravo-Young, 133 pounds

After sitting out of the early action thanks to a first-round bye, Roman Bravo-Young punched his ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year after defeating No. 9 Jacob Rundell of Purdue.

The No. 1 Bravo-Young bested Rundell by a 9-3 decision in the quarterfinal round of action.

Nick Lee, 141 pounds

Nick Lee also had a late start to his morning, as he was awarded a first-round bye after earning the No. 2 seed in this year’s Big Ten Tournament.

In his opening match, Lee dominated No. 7 Dylan D’Emilio as he built a 14-1 lead after the first period of action. Lee would go on to record the technical fall victory over his opponent at the 3:12 mark.

The Nittany Lion’s quarterfinal victory punched his ticket to the 141-pound semifinal round.

Beau Bartlett, 149 pounds

Beau Bartlett, similar to Howard, took an early trip to the consolation bracket after he was unable to upset No. 6 Michael Blockhus of Minnesota.

The No. 11 seeded Bartlett ultimately fell to Blockhus by a 5-3 decision.

Bartlett also bounced back in his consolation match. He went on to pin No. 14 Michael North of Maryland at just the 0:55 mark.

Brady Berge, 157 pounds

No. 5 Brady Berge was the first to officially get the Nittany Lions on the board in terms of team points.

Berge was dominant in his opening bout as he defeated No. 8 Johnny Mologousis of Illinois. In his opening round of wrestling, Berge secured six takedowns on his way to a 13-4 major decision victory.

Berge was unable to take down No. 4 Kendall Coleman of Purdue. Berge dropped a 3-2 decision to the Boilermaker.

Joe Lee, 165 pounds

Penn State’s Joe Lee would suffer the team’s first and only major upset loss of the day.

The freshman, who entered the tournament as the No. 6 ranked wrestler at 165 pounds, fell to Maryland’s No. 11 seeded Jonathan Spadafora. Spadafora completed the upset as he defeated Lee 7-5 in sudden victory.

Lee was able to survive in the first consolation round of the tournament. The redshirt freshman was able to hang on to a 4-3 decision over Wisconsin's Josh Otto, the No. 14 seeded wrestler in the 165 pound weight class.

Carter Starocci, 174 pounds

Carter Starocci’s impressive run to conclude the regular season appeared to have spewed into the postseason as he made quick work of the No. 14 seeded Phillip Spadafora.

The heavily favored No. 3 Starocci recorded a pin of Spadafora at the 4:47 mark in the opening round of bouts at the 174 pound weight class.

Starocci then went on to defeat Ohio State’s Kaleb Romero in a hard fought battle. The Nittany Lion bested the No. 6 ranked Romero by a 2-0 decision on his way to the 174 pound semifinal round .

Aaron Brooks, 184 pounds

Aaron Brooks was also awarded a first-round bye due to his No. 1 seeding and despite an apparent injury to his knee, was able to get the best of Iowa’s Nelson Brands.

After trailing through two periods, Brooks defeated the No. 9 ranked Brands 14-8.

Michael Beard, 197 pounds

In his first bout of the day, No. 7 Michael Beard was able to defeat No. 10 Billy Janzer of Rutgers and advance into the quarterfinal round of the tournament.

Beard went toe to toe with the No. 2 seeded Myles Amine of Michigan. After losing his footing late in the third period and awarding a takedown to Amine, Beard ultimately fell 8-6 in sudden victory.

Greg Kerkvliet, heavyweight

After only wrestling in one regular-season match, the No. 7 Greg Kerkvliet proved why he is in Penn State’s postseason starting rotation.

The redshirt freshman secured a 16-5 major decision win over No. 10 Jack Heyob of Northwestern.

Kerkvliet’s momentum appeared to be halted though by the No. 2 seeded Mason Parris of Michigan. Parris recorded a 11-3 major decision victory of the Penn State heavyweight.

