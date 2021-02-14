It took an extra two days and another trip to the midwest but Penn State continued its undefeated start to the season.

After having its home match with Iowa postponed, Penn State quickly traveled to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan on short notice and left the Crisler Center with an 18-13 win, the 200th of Cael Sanderson's coaching career.

For the first time this season, Penn State fielded a 125-pounder and it paid off. Former two-time New Jersey state champion Robbie Howard suited up for the Nittany Lions to make his Penn State debut.

The freshman took on Michigan's Jack Medley and put the blue and white on the board early after downing Medley by a 6-5 decision to give Penn State the early 3-0 lead in the match.

Michigan then opted to bump No. 8 ranked 125-pounder Dylan Ragusin up to 133 pounds to take on Penn State's No. 3 ranked Roman Bravo-Young.

Bravo-Young got out to a relatively slow start, but picked up steam as the bout went on and secured a 9-2 decision after Sanderson challenged a late third period takedown call that ultimately didn't go Penn State's way.

Bravo-Young's win put Penn State up 6-0 leading up to the first ranked bout of the morning, which featured No. 20 Drew Mattin taking on No. 2 Nick Lee from Penn State.

Lee secured a 10-4 decision over Mattin, his first win by decision of the season, giving Penn State the early 9-0 lead.

The blue and white opted to go with Terrell Barraclough at 149 pounds to take on No. 6 Kanen Storr and Storr eked out a 4-3 decision to put Michigan on the board for the first time and cut Penn State's lead to 9-3.

At 157, Brady Berge halted Michigan's momentum as the No. 9 ranked Berge beat No. 8 ranked Will Lewan by a 3-1 decision to help give Penn State wins in four of the first five bouts and extend Penn State's lead to 12-3.

Michigan came out of the intermission and got back in the win column at 165 as No. 16 Cam Amine knocked off No. 6 Joe Lee by a 4-1 decision

Once again, Michigan's momentum was quickly thwarted after No. 8 Carter Starocci knocked off No. 2 Logan Massa 7-1 in the first tiebreaker period.

The pair were tied at the end of three periods before Starocci picked up a four point nearfall to jump out to a 5-1 lead and followed that up with two escapes to secure the 7-1 win and extend Penn State's lead to 15-6.

At 184, No. 3 Aaron Brooks continued to expand Penn State's lead as he won a 10-5 decision over Michigan's Jaden Bullock, putting the Nittany Lions up 18-6 with two bouts to go.

Michigan came back and won at 197 pounds as Myles Amine knocked off Michael Beard by an 8-5 decision to cut Penn State's deficit to 18-9. But, it wasn't enough as Beard's loss by decision clinched the dual for Penn State.

The early morning match wrapped up at heavyweight with No. 2 Mason Parris, who

picked up Michigan's only bonus point win of the day as he knocked off No. 7 Seth Nevills by a 12-2 major decision to close things out.

