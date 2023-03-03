Penn State received the official Big Ten Championship seedings for its wrestlers on Friday.

Only one Nittany Lion had his seeding change from the pre-seeds that were released on Feb. 27. Gary Steen moved up from the No. 11 seed to the No. 10 seed at 125 pounds after it was revealed Ohio State’s Malik Heinselman would miss the postseason due to injury.

The other seeds that the blue and white wrestlers received on Feb. 27 stayed the same.

Of the 10 Penn State wrestlers participating in the conference tournament, four Nittany Lions will be ranked at the top of their respective weight class. Roman Bravo-Young took the top seed at 133 pounds, as did Carter Starocci at 174 pounds, Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds and Max Dean at 197 pounds.

Three Penn State wrestlers also received No. 2 seeds: Beau Bartlett at 141 pounds, Levi Haines at 157 pounds and Greg Kerkvliet at heavyweight.

Alex Facundo received the No. 4 seed at 165 pounds, while Shayne Van Ness got the No. 5 seed at 149 pounds.

The Big Ten Championships start at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

