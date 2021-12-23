Penn State wrestling picks up surprise commitment from top-40 wrestler in class of 2023

Penn State wrestling picked up a surprising commitment Thursday as Braeden Davis, the No. 36 ranked recruit in the class of 2023 according to Flowrestling, will call Penn State home for his collegiate career.

Davis’ commitment comes as a surprise as Penn State wasn't on his list as one of his top schools, naming Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Minnesota as his top five.

Huge commitment from Braeden Davis! https://t.co/YFZtbgZiy1 — David Bray (@_davidbray) December 23, 2021

The Belleville, Michigan, native will likely wrestle at either 125 pounds or 133 pounds for the blue and white.

His talents will be needed at either weight class as 125 has been a struggle for the Nittany Lions and defending national champion Roman Bravo-Young will vacate the 133-pound spot after this season.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE