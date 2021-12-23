You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State wrestling picks up surprise commitment from top-40 wrestler in class of 2023

Penn State Wrestling v. Maryland, Coaches

Coaches Cael Sanderson, Casey Cunningham, and Cody Sanderson give direction during Penn State wrestling’s meet against the University of Maryland in Rec Hall on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Penn State won 40-3 over the Terrapins.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State wrestling picked up a surprising commitment Thursday as Braeden Davis, the No. 36 ranked recruit in the class of 2023 according to Flowrestling, will call Penn State home for his collegiate career.

Davis’ commitment comes as a surprise as Penn State wasn't on his list as one of his top schools, naming Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Minnesota as his top five.

The Belleville, Michigan, native will likely wrestle at either 125 pounds or 133 pounds for the blue and white.

His talents will be needed at either weight class as 125 has been a struggle for the Nittany Lions and defending national champion Roman Bravo-Young will vacate the 133-pound spot after this season.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters