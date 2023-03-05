ANN ARBOR, Mich. — On Sunday, four Penn State wrestlers competed for placement in session three of the Big Ten Championship.

Penn State starters Gary Steen, Alex Facundo, Beau Bartlett and Shayne Van Ness wrestled to determine their final placement at the Big Ten Championships

Gary Steen

Already eliminated from advancing further in the Big Ten Championships, Steen would get a chance to place ninth in hopes of receiving an at-large bid to the NCAA Championships

Steen’s opponent was none other than Michigan State’s Tristan Lujan, the only Big Ten grappler that Steen had a win over in the regular season.

The first period was all Lujan, as the Spartan took down Steen with ease. Penn State’s 125-pounder got the escape, but couldn’t generate any offense for the remainder of the period.

Trailing 2-1 entering the second, Steen evened the score with an escape after starting down. It didn’t take Lujan long to retake the lead with another takedown on the blue and white’s grappler.

With Lujan maintaining a 5-3 lead through two periods, Steen needed a strong finish to put himself back in it. Steen found a way to break in on Lujan and earn a takedown, which the Nittany Lion has struggled to do this season.

Tied 5-5, Lujan would get the escape to put himself back on top by a point, and Steen wasn’t able to land another attack on the Spartan.

Lujan had gotten his payback with the 6-5 victory over Steen

The loss marked Steen’s 15th of the season, officially bringing his campaign to an end.

Alex Facundo

After suffering back-to-back upsets in the Big Ten Championships to Ohio State’s Carson Kharchla and Nebraska’s Bubba Wilson, Alex Facundo was set to wrestle for seventh place at 165. His opponent would be an unfamiliar face, Illinois’ Danny Braunagel.

Braunagel entered the bracket as the No. 8 seed, but his loss in the first round sent him to the consolidation bracket where he once again lost. Much like Facundo, Braunagel wanted to put some wind back in his sails after an unsuccessful start to the postseason.

In the first period, the two wrestlers hand-fought one another with neither able to break the deadlock. Facundo made an attempt to go low on his opponent with under 30 seconds to go in the period, but Braunagel avoided the takedown to keep the scoreless tie at the end of the period.

Down to begin the second period, Facundo struggled to break out of Braunagel’s grasp, which ticked riding time up to 0:43 in his favor before Facundo escaped. Leading 1-0, the Nittany Lion extended his lead with a takedown in waning seconds of the period.

With a 3-0 lead ahead of the final period, Facundo had the match in his control. Braunagel got an escape after starting down to cut the lead to two.

Braunagel needed a takedown to tie, but Facundo’s defense was too tough to break. The Penn State 165-pounder took the bout by a 3-1 decision to finish seventh in the Big Ten Championships.

Beau Bartlett

Entering as the No. 2 seed at 141 in the Big Ten Championships, No. 4 Beau Bartlett had high expectations placed on him heading into the postseason.

In his first season at 141, Bartlett had quickly risen to national prominence with his 19-1 record in the regular season. With a first round bye and a victory in the second round of the Big Ten Championships, he looked destined for a rematch against Iowa’s Real Woods.

Nebraska’s Brock Hardy held that reality in check with a 7-3 decision over the Nittany Lion in session two, sending Bartlett to the consolation bracket.

There, Bartlett was placed against Purdue’s Parker Filius. In the first period of their matchup, neither wrestler could overcome the other’s defense leaving a scoreless tie heading into the second.

With Filius down to start the period, Bartlett was able to tick riding time up above a minute in his favor before the Boilermaker could escape. Bartlett then found his offense and brought Filius down for two points, taking a 2-1 lead into the final period.

In the third period, Bartlett got an escape to extend his lead by one point, and Filius responded with a takedown. Tied at 3-3, Bartlett had the riding time locked up forcing Filius to allow Bartlett to escape.

Filius’ attempt at a takedown failed and Bartlett held on for a 5-3 victory to advance to the third place competition.

Shayne Van Ness

After Shayne Van Ness got a 16-4 major decision in the first round of the Big Ten Championships, he suffered a loss to Iowa’s Max Murin, which sent Van Ness to the consolidation bracket.

Van Ness managed to earn two straight victories in session two of the consolidation bracket which set him up for a match against Indiana’s Graham Rooks with the opportunity of a top three finish on the line.

Van Ness set the tone of the bout early with a takedown near the end of the first period. Rooks managed to break loose to cut the lead in half, but Van Ness still held the 2-1 advantage when the period came to a close.

The second period saw Van Ness break the match wide open with an escape and two more takedowns on Rooks. With a 7-2 lead over the Hoosier through two periods, Van Ness was rapidly approaching bonus territory.

In the final period, Van Ness put the finishing touches on his dominating performance. He took home a 12-4 major decision with riding time to earn a chance at finishing third in the conference at 149.

