Despite two of its premier wrestlers not taking the mat, Penn State cruised to a second win in three days, this time taking down an unranked-Indiana team.

The Nittany Lions took the win by a score of 29-11 thanks to a string of bonus-point victories in the back half of the dual.

In what was regarded as the match of the day, No.1 Aaron Brooks was dominant in a top-ten showdown with Indiana’s 8th-ranked Donnell Washington

Washington put up relatively little opposition, as Brooks overpowered him enroute to a 13-4 major decision with over three minutes of riding time.

Central Michigan transfer Drew Hildebrandt was not challenged too much in his Rec Hall debut, besting No. 25 ranked Jacob Moran by a score of 6-2 in the 125-pound match that was not as close as the score may have indicated.

Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young got a rest against Indiana which led to sophomore Baylor Shunk filling in for the national champion.

Shunk fell to No. 19 Brock Hudkins via an 18-3 technical fall in the second period.

A similar situation occurred at 141 pounds, with Nick Lee getting a rest and junior Brandon Meredith filling in for the reigning national champion.

Meredith fared only slightly better than his 133-pound counterpart, as he was defeated by No. 26 Clayton Rooks 9-4, stretching Indiana’s early lead.

The blue and white got back into the points with a win from sophomore Beau Bartlett, though.

Ranked 20th in the country currently, Bartlett bested Indiana’s Graham Rooks via a 6-4 decision.

The crowd in Rec Hall saw some excitement in the 157-pound match, as junior Tony Negron nearly tied up the bout in the third period with a takedown but couldn’t quite finish his shot.

Negron ultimately fell 4-1 to Indiana’s Derek Gilcher, as Gilcher tacked on a riding-time point at the end of the match.

At 165 pounds, junior and No. 24-ranked, Creighton Edsell took down Indiana’s Sammy Cockeley via an 11-3 major decision.

Top-ranked Carter Starocci brought out the fireworks in the 174-pound bout, pinning Indiana’s Sean Grim just over two minutes into their bout.

Cornell transfer Max Dean found himself in a closer match than he usually has, but used a strong third period to defeat Indiana’s Nick Willham 9-1 to get the major decision.

No. 4 Greg Kerkvliet closed out the match for the blue and white with a technical fall over Indiana’s Jacob Bullock, 20-3.

