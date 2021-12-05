Penn State wrestling overcomes 1st half controversy for victory over Lehigh, stays undefeated

Penn State downed Lehigh in a dual meet that had quite a bit of controversy in the first half of the contest between the two programs.

The controversy primarily came in the bout at 157 pounds, as the referees seemed to be at the scorers table reviewing takedowns constantly.

Penn State’s Tony Negron got his first start of the season at 157 pounds, marking the third wrestler to wrestle at that weight class for the team this season.

The junior had a tall task against the No. 10-ranked wrestler in Lehigh’s Josh Humphreys, but got out to an early 2-1 lead after the first period.

The controversy had the Nittany Lion crowd erupting as Negron had three takedowns reviewed, including a match-winning takedown by Negron reversed in the final seconds.

Humphreys squeaked by with a 5-4 decision, as Penn State’s woes at 157 pounds continue. The Nittany Lions have yet to win at the weight class this season.

Penn State’s Jake Campbell got his first start of the season at 125 pounds against Lehigh’s Jaret Lane, who’s ranked No. 14 in the country according to Intermat.

Campbell, a senior Bucknell transfer, kept it close after the first period but a four-point near fall in the second period by Lane was the difference.

Campbell’s first start of the season didn’t go the way that he probably planned as he lost to Lane on a 11-3 major decision to start the dual meet.

The No. 1-overall wrestler at 133 pounds in Roman Bravo-Young put the first points for the Nittany Lions on the board by way of a 19-7 major decision of the Mountain Hawks’ Sheldon Seymour.

The match got out of hand early and the barrage of takedowns continued for the defending national champion Bravo-Young as he moved to 4-0 on the season.

The blue and white’s Nick Lee faced off against Lehigh’s Connor McGonagle at 141 pounds.

Lee, who’s currently ranked as the No. 1 wrestler in his weight class, controlled the match from the start and registered early back points in the first period en route to a 13-6 decision.

The win against McGonagle was also Lee’s 100th career win, a milestone for any wrestler.

Following Lee’s milestone victory, Beau Bartlett wrestled at 149 pounds for the Nittany Lions against the Mountain Hawks’ sophomore Manzona Bryant IV.

The No. 20-ranked Bartlett continued his streak of contested matches, but he didn’t come out on top this time around, losing to Bryant IV on a 6-5 decision after a controversial no-call on a Bartlett escape attempt in the final seconds.

Penn State’s No. 32 Creighton Edsell took on Lehigh’s No. 27 Brian Meyer in a match between two similarly-ranked 165-pound opponents.

The bout was as even as the ranking showed as Edsell took home the victory thanks to the riding time bonus point, which proved to be the deciding factor in the 2-1 decision.

Edsell improved to 5-0 on the season.

The blue and white’s Carter Starocci took on the Mountain Hawks’ Jake Logan in the bout at 174 pounds.

The 174-pound defending national champion continued his perfect season in dominant fashion once again with a 13-3 major decision victory over the freshman Logan, compiling over three minutes in riding time.

All of Starocci’s bouts this far have resulted in bonus points for Penn State.

Penn State’s Donovon Ball got the start at 184 pounds for the second time this weekend with Aaron Brooks not wrestling.

Ball faced Lehigh’s AJ Burkhart in a pivotal bout between the two sophomores, with the Nittany Lions leading by only four points with two matches remaining.

Burkhart and Ball were neck and neck the whole way, with Ball holding on to a 4-3 lead heading into the final period.

Despite an injury timeout for Burkhart in the final period, Ball took home his second win in three days with a 5-3 decision.

No. 4 197-pound Penn State wrestler Max Dean took on Lehigh’s JT Davis with only two bouts remaining.

Dean took care of business swiftly, pinning his opponent with two seconds remaining in the first period.

The Cornell transfer has been crucial for the Nittany Lions and improves 5-0 on the season.

Penn State forfeited the heavyweight match for the second time this weekend, and the Nittany Lions defeated the No. 21-ranked Mountain Hawks 23-16.

