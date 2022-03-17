At the conclusion of session one, things appear to be according to plan for Penn State’s top wrestlers.

Through the first round of action the Nittany Lions wrestlers have gone a combined 7-2 thus far.

As things currently stand, Cael Sanderson’s team finds itself in first place with a total of 15.5 team points.

Here is how each of the blue and white wrestlers fared in their individual bouts in the first round of the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Drew Hildebrandt, 125 pounds

After a disappointing Big Ten tournament, many expected a bounce back performance from the reigning All-American.

That wouldn’t be the case for Penn State’s Drew Hildebrandt though.

The No. 16-seeded Nittany Lion fell in sudden victory to Lock Haven’s Anthony Noto, losing by way of a 4-2 decision.

Hildebrandt will wrestle Stanford’s Logan Ashton in wrestlebacks in the second session of the day.

Roman Bravo-Young, 133 pounds

Facing off against the No. 32-seed at 133 pounds, Roman Bravo-Young wasn’t challenged at all, and he rolled to an easy victory.

The reigning NCAA champ at 133 pounds, Bravo-Young utilized a litany of takedowns to come away with a 16-4 major decision over Dominic LaJoie of Cornell.

Top-seeded Bravo-Young faces No. 16 seed Josh Koderhandt of Navy in the next round.

Nick Lee, 141 pounds

Like Bravo-Young, Nick Lee also faced little resistance in the first round against Josh Mason of Bloomsburg, the No. 32-seed.

Lee matched his teammate’s result, taking the victory via a 15-3 major decision.

The reigning national champion will take on Rider’s Quinn Kiner on Thursday evening.

Beau Bartlett, 149 pounds

In his first national tournament, Beau Bartlett earned a thrilling come-from-behind win against Northern Iowa’s Colin Realbuto.

With less than 30-seconds remaining in the bout, Bartlett managed to earn a late escape and then a takedown to earn the 5-4 decision win.

The NIttany Lion will advance to a second round matchup with Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso.

Brady Berge, 157 pounds

In the first round of the 157-pound bracket, No. 16 seed Brady Berge took on Oregon State’s No. 17 seed Hunter Willits.

In a defensive bout, Berge was unable to get it done against the Beaver, losing 2-1 after Willits compiled over a minute of riding time in the third period.

Berge will face Northern Iowa’s Derek Holschlag in wrestlebacks.

Carter Starocci, 174 pounds

Returning champion Carter Starocci faced Rutgers’ Connor O’Neill in his first-session opening match and had little problem getting his way.

Starocci made quick work of the last-seeded Scarlet Knight, defeating O’Neill by fall at the 6:38 mark in the third period.

The defending national champion will take on Cal Poly’s Adam Kemp next.

Aaron Brooks, 184 pounds

Coming off his first loss of the season, Aaron Brooks did not hold back against Lehigh’s A.J. Burkhart, easily advancing to the second round.

Brooks utilized 10 takedowns to power himself to a 21- 7 major decision.

The reigning national champion at 184 pounds, Brooks is set to face off against Virginia Tech’s No. 15-seeded Hunter Bolen.

Max Dean, 197 pounds

Max Dean faced Clarion’s No. 32 Will Feldkamp in his opening bout as the No. 1 197-pound wrestler.

The match between the two didn’t even last two periods, as the Cornell transfer recorded two near falls en route to a 16-1 tech fall with 20 seconds left in the second period.

Dean faces Virginia’s Jay Aiello in his second bout of the day.

Greg Kerkvliet, heavyweight

Greg Kerkvliet ended the first session for the Nittany Lions on a positive note.

In his first bout of the tournament, Kerkvliet battled North Dakota State’s Brandon Metz.

After scoring an early first period takedown, the blue and white heavyweight got Metz on his back in the second period and picked up Penn State’s second fall of the session.

He will take on No. 13-seed Tate Orndorff of Ohio State when the action resumes Thursday evening.

