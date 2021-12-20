Penn State wrestling opens Collegiate Wrestling Duals on back-to-back wins over Northern Iowa, Cornell

After a much needed break from official competition, Penn State wrestling appeared healthy and at full strength after the first day of action at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals.

The Nittany Lions were able to finish the day with a perfect 2-0 record and wins over Northern Iowa and Cornell, ranked No. 11 in dual meets and No. 9 in tournaments according to Intermat.

While Penn State defeated its respective opponents 29-9 and 21-16, it was Aaron Brooks who led the charge for the blue and white.

Brooks wrestled two ranked opponents with the premier matchup of the night coming against No. 4 Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa who he defeated by a 3-2 decision. In the Nittany Lion’s second dual Brooks got the better of No. 15 Jonathan Loew of Cornell defeating the junior by a 15-3 major decision.

It was Jake Campbell at 125 who kickstarted the action in both of the evening’s dual matches.

Against the Panthers, Campbell was unable to find a way to earn a third period escape from No. 10 Brody Teske as he dropped the bout 1-0. In Penn State’s second dual of the night, Vito Arujau, who is ranked No. 5 at 133, made quick work of Campbell recording a first period fall.

Roman Bravo-Young was able to handle his two opponents. The senior recorded a second-period pin against No. 31 Kyle Biscoglia and a 21-9 major decision over Dom LaJoie of the Big Red.

Nick Lee, the top ranked wrestler at 141, followed Bravo-Young’s dominance with two dominant performances of his own taking care of Northern Iowa’s No. 26 Cael Happel and Cornell’s Cole Handlovic. Lee earned a 18-4 major decision win and a 13-3 major decision against his respective opponents.

At 149, No. 22 Beau Bartlett finished 1-1 on the day. Bartlett was able to get the best of No. 28 Triston Lara, finishing with a 4-3 decision win over his Northern Iowa opponent. The sophomore wouldn’t see the same success against Cornell though as No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis recorded an 11-3 major decision over the Nittany Lion.

Following his strong showing against Lehigh, Tony Negron found his way into the starting lineup at 157. However, Negron was unable to find any success as he fell to both the Panther’s Derek Holschlag by a 5-2 decision.

Following Negron’s loss, Cael Sanderson went with his starter at 165 from just a season ago in Joe Lee. Similar to Negron, Lee was unable to earn the Nittany Lions first win of the year at 157 as the Big Red’s No. 25 Colton Yapoujian earned a 4-2 decision over Lee in his return to the mat.

The Nittany Lion’s starter at 165 this season, No. 26 Creighton Edsell, also dropped both of his matches, his first two losses of the season. Edsell lost both a 4-1 decision to No. 23 Austin Yant of Northern Iowa and a narrow 7-5 decision against Cornell’s No. 9 Julian Ramirez.

While Penn State struggled at 157 and 165, it saw its usual amount of success from the back half of its lineup.

Carter Starocci had his way with the competition he saw Monday. Starocci earned a 14-4 major decision and a 3-2 decision thanks to a third period ride out over Pat Schoenfelder and No. 12 Chris Foca of Northern Iowa and Cornell, respectively.

Max Dean, who is the No. 3 wrestler in the nation at 197, spent the previous four years at Cornell. The now Nittany Lion dominated both the Panthers’ Noah Glaser earning a 19-3 technical fall win and a 4-2 decision over the Big Red’s No. 19 Jacob Cardenas.

Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet wrapped up each of it’s two dual meets on positive notes. The No. 4 Kerkvliet defeated Tyrell Gordon of Northern Iowa with a 12-1 major decision and a 5-0 decision No. 18 Lewis Fernandes of Cornell.

