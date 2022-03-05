LINCOLN, Neb. —Despite wrestling in an arena filled with fans largely donning yellow or red, Penn State made its presence felt early and overcame a hostile environment.

Through the first session of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, the blue and white currently finds itself tied with Michigan for first place with 67.5 team points.

The Nittany Lions were quite successful on the day, but did wrestle a number of exciting matches. Here is how each of the Nittany Lions have fared through the first session of the tournament.

Drew Hildebrandt, 125 pounds

Earning a first-round bye, the Central Michigan transfer kicked off the quarterfinals for the blue and white in unexpected fashion.

Hildebrant wasn’t playing the role of leadoff man Saturday like usual, but he did record the Nittany Lions’ first loss of the tournament.

After being hit with a second-period penalty point and allowing a second-period escape, Hildebrandt was forced to sudden victory against Northwestern’s No. 7 Michael DeAugustino.

DeAugustino was able to score an early takedown and earn the upset win over the No. 2-seeded Hildebrandt.

Hildebrandt will take on Patrick McKee next in the second-round of consolations in the tournament.

Roman Bravo-Young, 133 pounds

Following Hildebrandt’s upset loss just moments earlier and one mat away, Bravo-Young got the blue and white back on track in his quarterfinal appearance.

Bravo-Young scored five third-period points to earn an 11-3 major decision over No. 9 Matt Ramos of Purdue.

With the win, Bravo-Young advances to the semi-final round of the tournament and will face-off against Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin

Nick Lee, 141 pounds

Nick Lee was the third of six Penn State wrestlers who had a bye in the first round of action.

Despite the late start, he sure didn’t skip a beat as he dominated the entirety of his bout against Wisconsin’s No. 8 Joseph Zargo — who he defeated by way of a 16-0 technical fall that came at the 5:06 mark.

Lee’s win made him the second Nittany Lion to advance to the semi-final round of the tournament where he will square-off against Jakob Bergeland of Minnesota.

Beau Bartlett, 149 pounds

Bartlett was the first blue and white wrestler to take to the mat Saturday.

After a rather uneventful first two periods of action, Bartlett scored an early third period takedown against No. 10 Michael Blockhus of Minnesota to earn a narrow 3-2 victory.

However, he did not have quite the same success in the quarterfinals.

Bartlett’s defense, which has normally been his strength all season, was nowhere to be seen against Wisconsin’s No. 2 Austin Gomez.

Gomez took down Bartlett a number of times, en route to a 12-4 major decision.

With the loss, Bartlett will fall to the consolidation side of the bracket and will see Mike Van Brill in the second round of consultations.

Brady Berge, 157 pounds

Wrestling just his second opponent and third match at 157, No. 10 Brady Berge looked dominant from the start.

In his first bout of the day against No. 7 Garrett Model of Wisconsin, it only took the Nittany Lion a few seconds to score his first of four takedowns.

Berge continued to pour it on for the rest of the match, securing Penn State’s first bonus points of the match as he took the win by major decision 10-2.

Berge’s success during the first session did not stop there.

Paired with Iowa’s No. 2 Kaleb Young in the quarterfinals, Berge certainly embraced his role as the underdog and found himself on the attack for the majority of the match.

Berge defeated Young in last year’s NCAA Tournament and did so again on Saturday afternoon, besting Young by a score of 5-3.

Berge’s upset victory punched his ticket to the semi-final round of the tournament where he will take on Michigan’s Will Lewan.

Creighton Edsell, 165 pounds

No. 10 Edsell made his postseason debut against Purdue’s No. 7 Hayden Lohrehy, wrestling a very competitive and low scoring match that needed extra time to determine a winner.

Edsell ultimately took the win 3-1 in sudden victory , getting in on Lohrehy’s legs to secure the winning takedown just 19 seconds in.

The blue and white wrestler would not have the same luck against Iowa’s Alex Marinelli.

Marinelli, the No. 2-seeded wrestler at 165, controlled the bout en route to an 8-2 decision over Edsell.

Edsell will take on Cael Carlson of Minnesota in the second round of consolations.

Carter Starocci, 174 pounds

Starocci picked up the second fall of the day for Penn State.

The reigning national champion made quick work of Maryland’s Dominic Solis, pinning him at the 2:17 mark.

Starocci will get a rematch with Iowa’s Michael Kemerer in the semi-final round at 174 pounds.

Kemerer defeated Starocci a year ago in the championship round of the conference tournament, but has fallen to the Nittany Lion twice since, with one of those victories coming at the NCAA Tournament.

Aaron Brooks, 184 pounds

Brooks immediately followed Starocci’s first-period fall with one of his own.

The top seeded wrestler at 184 outdid his teammate Starocci, pinning No. 8 Kyle Cochran under two minutes into the action.

Brooks will take on No. 4 Taylor Venz in his next bout. Venz is responsible for the only loss in Brooks’ career.

Max Dean, 197 pounds

Max Dean made his Big Ten Tournament debut in impressive fashion.

The Cornell transfer defeated No. 7 Greg Bulsak by way of a 6-2 decision that included a third-period ride out.

With the win, Dean will have an opportunity to avenge his only loss of the season in the semi-final round against No. 3 Cam Caffey of Michigan State.

Greg Kerkvliet, heavyweight

Greg Kerkvliet kicked off his Big Ten campaign in style, earning the first pin of the tournament for the blue and white.

Kerkvliet picked up big bonus points against Maryland’s Zach Schrader for the second time this season, this time around getting the pin instead of a tech fall

Kerkvliet followed that up with a convincing win over the home-favorite Christian Lance.

The blue and white’s heavyweight won by way of a 7-1 decision to close out the quarterfinals for Penn State.

Kerkvliet will take on Iowa’s No. 2 Tony Cassioppi in the semifinals, who he is 0-2 against in his career.

Penn State wrestlers moving on to the semifinals:

133: No. 1 Bravo-Young v. No. 5 Dylan Ragusin (MICH)

141: No. 1 Nick Lee v. No. 5 Jakob Bergeland (MINN)

157: No. 10 Brady Berge v. No. 5 Will Lewan (MICH)

174: No. 1 Carter Starocci v. No. 4 Michael Kemerer (IOWA)

184: No. 1 Aaron Brooks v. No. 4 Taylor Venz (NEB)

197: No. 2 Max Dean v. No. 3 Cam Caffey (MSU)

HWT: No. 3 Greg Kerkvliet v. No. 2 Tony Cassioppi

