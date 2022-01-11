Penn State has jumped one spot in the NWCA Coaches Poll and now sits atop both the most recent InterMat ranking and the most recent NWCA poll.

The change in rankings comes after the Nittany Lions landed transfer Drew Hildebrandt and the announcement of Brady Berge's return to competition.

.@pennstateWREST returns to top spot of @nwcawrestling Div. I coaches poll, @BadgerWrestling jumps six spots — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) January 11, 2022

Penn State is currently 10-0 on the season and has just begun its slate of Big Ten dual meets.

Iowa had previously held the No. 1 spot in the rankings.

