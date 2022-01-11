Penn State Wrestling vs. Indiana, Brooks Mat

Penn State's Aaron Brooks defeated Indiana's D.J. Washington 13-4 in the 184-pound bout on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. Penn State claimed a 29-11 victory over Indiana.

 Nick Eickhoff

Penn State has jumped one spot in the NWCA Coaches Poll and now sits atop both the most recent InterMat ranking and the most recent NWCA poll.

The change in rankings comes after the Nittany Lions landed transfer Drew Hildebrandt and the announcement of Brady Berge's return to competition.

Penn State is currently 10-0 on the season and has just begun its slate of Big Ten dual meets.

Iowa had previously held the No. 1 spot in the rankings.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags