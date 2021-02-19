With 15 days until the start of the postseason, Penn State appears to have found its stride, as it defeated its second straight ranked opponent in as many weeks.

The No. 2 Nittany Lions continued their undefeated season, as they claimed a 28-12 victory over No. 11 Ohio State.

Now with 201 career wins, Cael Sanderson has the most wins of anyone to head a Penn State wrestling program. The 41-year-old has picked up 157 of those wins while with the blue and white.

Redshirt freshman Carter Starocci once again paved the way for Penn State, as the now No. 5 ranked wrestler at 174 pounds bested a top-three ranked opponent for the second straight.

Friday it was No. 3 Kaleb Romero’s turn, as Starocci defeated the Buckeye 2-1 in the tiebreaker round.

Freshman Robbie Howard got Friday’s action started but was unable to gain the upperhand over Ohio State’s No. 10 Malik Heinselman. Heinselman picked up a 5-2 decision win over Howard as the Buckeyes jumped out to an early 3-0 lead.

At 133, No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young took the lead right back for the Nittany Lions as he secured his fifth win of the season. Bravo-Young’s victory over Ohio State’s Jacob Decatur came by way of tech fall, as Penn State took a 5-3 lead.

No. 2 Nick Lee followed suit and captured a convincing win of his own at 141. Lee bested Dylan D’Emilio by major decision 15-3.

Ohio State answered back at 149 with No. 2 Sammy Sasso. The Pennsylvania native defeated Beau Bartlett of Penn State by a 5-3 decision.

At 157, No. 8 Brady Berge was able to get the best of the Buckeyes’ Elijah Cleary. Berge secured a takedown in the final seconds of the third period picking up a 3-1 decision victory, allowing Penn State to increase its lead over Ohio State 12-6.

No. 10 Ethan Smith evened things up at 12 apiece after he pinned No. 14 Joe Lee at 161. The fall came in the first period at the 2:33 mark.

Aaron Brooks proved once more why he is considered one of the elite talents at 184. The No. 2-ranked Brooks dominated the Buckeyes’ Rocky Jordan for the majority of the match as he cruised to a 13-4 major decision increasing the Nittany Lions’ lead to 19-12.

At 197, No. 16 Michael Beard registered Penn State’s first victory by way of fall as he pinned Gavin Hoffman at the 1:21 mark.

Heavyweight Seth Nevills wrapped up Friday’s action with a victory over Tate Orndorff. After a late takedown in the third period, No. 13 Nevills was able to finish with a 3-2 decision win over Orndorff.

