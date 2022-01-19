As it stands right now, Penn State may be regarded as the top college wrestling team in the country, but its talent and depth are about to embark on its biggest test so far this season.

Following their win over No. 15 Rutgers on Sunday, the Nittany Lions will travel to Ann Arbor to take on No. 3 Michigan on Friday.

While its biggest dual meet of the season may be in front of it, Penn State’s Cael Sanderson said his team’s preparation for highly anticipated matches is something that goes on constantly.

“You're preparing for the big matches year round,” Sanderson said. “It's not a, ‘We got a great dual coming up in three days, and we're really going to shift gears now.’”

Regardless of the hype surrounding the match, the talent on both the Nittany Lions’ and Wolverines’ rosters is undeniable.

Of the 20 wrestlers expected to compete, 19 of them are currently ranked.

“It's more about competing and just trying to do our best to make sure that each of our individuals are ready to do what they need to do and that they're prepared for their match so they can feel confident going into the matches,” Sanderson said.

The coaching staff tries to have a long term plan in place for ites wrestlers, allowing them to track their progress as the season goes on.

Sanderson is aware of how talented Michigan and some of the Big Ten programs are, but at this point in the season, winning dual meets isn’t his biggest concern.

“Everyone knows Michigan's one of the very best teams in the country,” Sanderson said. “That's no secret, but I feel like every weekend's a test. The test is: Are we making progress as we move along and are the individuals making progress?”

While there are a slew of highly contested matches to be expected Friday, No. 1 Aaron Brooks and No. 2 Myles Amine might be the most highly anticipated of them all.

Despite the high-profile matchup, Brooks intends on keeping his preparation the same.

“This part of the season you don't want to mix too much stuff up,” Brooks said.

Amine recently competed in the Tokyo Olympics where he earned a bronze medal at 86 kilograms but fell in the quarterfinals to former Penn State wrestler, and eventual gold medalist, David Taylor — someone Brooks and the Nittany Lions are very familiar with.

Like Amine, Brooks also spent the summer in Tokyo — but as the training partner of Taylor, and Brooks said he believes his time there will serve as an advantage for him.

“He's an Olympic bronze medalist,” Brooks said. “This summer I was blessed enough to be in Tokyo as a training partner and to see that level of wrestling and wrestle with the Olympic champion in that weight class, so I think that's a huge advantage.”

Witnessing all the work and preparation his teammates do, Brooks said he has faith in his team to go out and compete the weekend.

Brooks is certainly not the only blue and white wrestler who is confident heading into this weekend, though.

Carter Starocci said he knows Penn State must get out to a quick start against the Wolverines, something his team has struggled with from time to time.

“It's a good test,” Starocci said following the win over Rutgers. “They have a really good team, but I think we've got a great team. I don't think they're impressive. I think they're kind of basic. They’ve got some new coaches, but we have the best coaches, and we're the best team.

“We keep learning, we keep growing and evolving. I'm not really focused on the opponent. We're kind of just going out there and taking care of business.”

