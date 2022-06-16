Two-time national champion Roman Bravo-Young immersed himself further into the NIL world Thursday afternoon.

The Nittany Lion wrestler signed a deal with MMA manager Randel Aleman, an employee of Dave Martin’s Martin Advisory Group, per Ariel Helwani.

Long-time MMA manager Randel Aleman, who works with the likes of Luke Rockhold, Michael Chandler and Robbie Lawler got the deal done. Same group that signed Gable Steveson to the NIL deal last summer. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 16, 2022

Martin Advisory Group has partnered with more than 20 UFC fighters in the past.

Although Bravo-Young already announced his return to Penn State for another year of wrestling, his NIL deal points to an MMA career in his future.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE