Penn State wrestling vs. Ohio State, BJC, Bravo-Young

At 133, Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young faces Brady Koontz, winning with a pin, during Penn State wrestling’s dual meet against Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lion beat the Buckeyes 32-7.

 Lily LaRegina

Two-time national champion Roman Bravo-Young immersed himself further into the NIL world Thursday afternoon.

The Nittany Lion wrestler signed a deal with MMA manager Randel Aleman, an employee of Dave Martin’s Martin Advisory Group, per Ariel Helwani.

Martin Advisory Group has partnered with more than 20 UFC fighters in the past.

Although Bravo-Young already announced his return to Penn State for another year of wrestling, his NIL deal points to an MMA career in his future.

