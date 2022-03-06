LINCOLN, Neb. — The 2022 edition of the Big Ten Tournament is in the books, and after two days of wrestling in-conference rivals, Penn State wrestling ultimately finished as the team runner-up to Michigan.

The Nittany Lions entered the tournament with four No. 1 seeds at 133, 141, 174 and 184 pounds, all of which made the finals along with No. 2 seeded Max Dean at 197 pounds.

Four other wrestlers — Drew Hildebrandt at 125, Beau Bartlett at 149, Brady Berge at 157 and heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet — wrestled in consolation bouts on the final day, ranging from third-place bouts to matches with NCAA championship spots on the line.

Even though the blue and white fell second to Michigan with 141.5 points to the maize and blue’s 143, it was an action-packed tournament in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Here’s a look at all that took place on the final day of the Big Ten championships.

Roman Bravo-Young, 133 pounds

It’s official, Bravo-Young is a two-time Big Ten champion.

The top-seeded Bravo-Young found himself in the Big Ten championship final for the third consecutive year after a win over Purdue’s Matt Ramos in the opening round and Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin in the semifinals.

The Penn Stater faced Austin DeSanto in the 133-pound final for the second year in a row, and for the second time this season, with similar results.

Bravo-Young again defeated the Hawkeye 3-1, this time to take home the individual championship and adding some extra team points in the process.

Nick Lee, 141 pounds

Penn State’s first individual Big Ten title surprisingly came before the final session of the Big Ten tournament even began, with Nick Lee taking home his first Big Ten title in anticlimactic fashion.

Lee dominated his conference opponents en route to the finals with back-to-back tech falls to set up a finals showdown with Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman.

Just hours before the title match was set to occur, rumors began circulating that Eierman would medically forfeit the match.

With the medical forfeit, Lee was crowned Big Ten champion and earned important bonus points towards the team score.

Penn State wrestling picked up a second individual champion Sunday in Nick Lee after his opponent medically forfeited

Carter Starocci, 174 pounds

Starocci was the third Nittany Lion to take home a Big Ten crown on Sunday.

The No. 1 wrestler at 174 pounds, and perhaps the most confident wrestler in the field, made his way to the final thanks to a first-round fall over his Maryland opponent and then a medical forfeit against Iowa’s Michael Kemerer.

Starocci beat Michigan’s Logan Massa in the championship round 5-1 to bring home his first career Big Ten title.

The undefeated Starocci will look to carry his momentum from the Big Ten tournament to the NCAA Wrestling Championships in a couple weeks in hopes of repeating his performance from last season.

Aaron Brooks, 184 pounds

It has been no secret that Brooks has been regarded as the top wrestler at 184 pounds this season.

For the most part he has had his way against his competition, with the only exception coming against Michigan’s Myles Amine.

A bronze olympic medalist for San Marino, the second seeded Amine was able to overcome the younger Nittany Lion.

Scored a late takedown, but gave up an escape to send it to sudden victory.

The top ranked wrestler fell to the Wolverine 6-4.

Max Dean, 197 pounds

The premier newcomer in the Big Ten, Max Dean, capped off his first Big Ten regular season with his first Big Ten title.

Making the move up to 197 pounds this season, Dean wrestled well in his first ever postseason action at his new weight, cruising to the finals with relative ease.

In the finals, Dean met with Nebraska’s Eric Schultz, the No. 1-seed at 197.

Dean wrestled a hard fought match, ultimately coming away with the 4-2 win that will likely earn him the No. 1 overall seed at NCAA’s.

Greg Kerkvliet, Heavyweight

After finishing fourth at last year’s Big Ten Tournament, Kerkvliet once again ended up in the third place match.

However, this time Kerkvliet was able to get the job done and avenge his defeat from last season.

Kerkvliet defeated Michigan’s No. 4 seeded Mason Parris to claim the third spot on the podium in Lincoln.

Kerkvliet’s win was his second over Parris this season, this time coming by way of a 5-3 decision over the Wolverine.

Brady Berge, 157 pounds

After upsetting Iowa’s Kaleb Young in the quarterfinal round of the tournament, Berge got another crack at the Hawkeye.

This time with a third place finish on the line.

The 157-pound blue and white wrestler battled throughout a relatively uneventful match, where neither wrestler looked particularly eager to go on the offensive.

In the end, Berge once again got the best of the No. 2 seeded Young for the third time in a row, winning by way of a 3-1 decision in sudden victory and officially finishing in third place.

Beau Bartlett, 149 pounds

In just his second Big Ten Tournament, Bartlett found himself in seventh place at the end of the day.

Bartlett entered the tournament seeded as the No. 7 wrestler in his weight class and took on Michigan’s No. 11 seeded Kanen Storr.

The Nittany Lion was able to overcome over a minute and a half of riding time built up in the second period by Storr and earn the 3-1 decision

With his win over Storr, Bartlett qualified for the national tournament in two weeks, making him the ninth and final Nittany Lion to qualify.

Drew Hildebrandt, 125 pounds

While it wasn’t the finish many had envisioned, Penn State’s Drew Hildebrandt earned a win in the final day of competition at the conference tournament and officially secured himself a trip to the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Detroit.

After starting the tournament with two straight losses, Hildebrandt rebounded with one win on Saturday.

The No. 2 seeded wrestler at his weight class, Hildebrandt defeated Jacob Moran of Indiana 4-0.

With his trip to the national tournament secured, Hildebrandt medically forfeited his ninth place bout against Illinois’ Justin Cardani.

