While Penn State may not be the betting favorite for most going into the Big Ten Tournament this weekend, the team feels as if it does have at least one advantage over its opponents.

The Nittany Lions will host the Big Ten Tournament beginning Saturday for just the third time in program history, when they will welcome the rest of the conference to the Bryce Jordan Center.

Cael Sanderson is aware of some of the benefits of hosting and knows what that should mean for his team.

“You just have to make it your own,” Sanderson said in his weekly media availability. “I think that you could find positives and negatives regardless of whether you're on the road or at home. It's our job to be a little better, a little stronger, a little more focused and a little more motivated because we're at home.”

This season will be the first time Penn State hosts the tournament under Sanderson. The Big Ten Tournament has not been held in Happy Valley since 2009.

Nick Lee — the only senior expected to represent the Nittany Lions in the tournament — is no stranger to the postseason. The senior, who will be competing for the fourth time in the tournament, finished second last season and is hungry to compete against the conference’s best once again.

“I'm not any less excited — I may be even more excited because I know what to expect,” Lee said. “I think just the level of competition that you get every match is exciting.”

This tournament will also be the first Penn State has hosted during Lee’s illustrious college career as well.

His biggest takeaway, though, is the time he will be saving without the team’s need to travel.

“The biggest advantage is that I don't have to spend time packing a bag,” Lee said. “That's always kind of stressful. I usually wake up the morning that we leave and I'm like ‘Oh, I need to pack,’ so that's nice.”

Lee also recognizes that unlike himself, the majority of his teammates prefer sleeping in their own beds rather than in hotels.

His teammate Roman Bravo-Young is one of those who will welcome the sense of familiarity that comes with hosting the event.

“I'm just going to be sleeping in my own bed,” Bravo-Young said. “I can go home after each session if I want to. We get to train in our wrestling room, so it's like I'm defending my turf.”

Like Lee, Bravo-Young also finished as the runner-up in last year's tournament.

The acrobatic Bravo-Young is often considered one of the more talented wrestlers in the conference at his 133-pound weight class. The Nittany Lion will likely enter the weekend seeded as the top wrestler in the Big Ten — something that he tries to pay little attention to.

“I don't care about any of that stuff — I just go to wrestle,” Bravo-Young said. “We'll see what happens. I'm just going to go out there, do what I do and whatever happens, happens.”

Like his 133-pound superstar, Sanderson is ready for the postseason and hopes that it will bring with it a sense of normalcy.

“Now that we're in the postseason and in the Big Ten Tournament, the kids know they have a chance to compete for a Big Ten championship and hopefully a national championship,” Sanderson said. “It's time to really just be focused and be ourselves.”

While the Nittany Lions will aim to take advantage of hosting the event, it is just one small piece to a much larger puzzle.

“Regardless of where the ballroom is, as they say, we just got to go dance and do our thing,” Sanderson said.