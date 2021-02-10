Despite a hot beginning to the season, Penn State is still looking to solidify its starting lineup.

At 3-0, the No. 3 Nittany Lions have had a great deal of success despite a lack of stability from the 125 and 149 weight classes.

After not having an available wrestler at 125 and forfeiting each of the blue and white’s bouts at 125 in its three matches thus far, Cael Sanderson believes that his team will have multiple wrestlers available at the weight class the next time Penn State takes the mat.

“It was just bad timing, and that's just not a weight that you can bump somebody off,” Sanderson said at his weekly media availability. “You're just kind of at a loss there unfortunately. We should have more than one guy available for this weekend. We're back in the green light.”

As the Nittany Lions regain their health at 125, It has been a bit of a different story for the team at 149 to start the season.

“We have several student-athletes who are capable of scoring points,” Sanderson said. “We just need to look for somebody to really step up and be somebody that we can count on.

Sanderson and his staff have rolled out a number of different wrestlers at that weight class in meets so far.

Overall, Penn State is only 1-2 at 149 as Jarod Verkleeren, Terrell Barraclough and Luke Gardner have all made appearances at the weight class. Gardner is the only one of the three to have recorded a victory.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

The best Penn State wrestling dual meets against Iowa of Cael Sanderson era Penn State will have to wait for its highly anticipated dual meet with Iowa after Friday’s m…

“I think we're a little closer than we were,” Sanderson said. “We still are going to let things kind of play out as we compete. I would say you'll probably continue to see multiple people in the lineup there.”

After the recent postponement of its dual-meet against Iowa, Penn State has now had four of its seven scheduled matches canceled due to concerns regarding the coronavirus.

The Nittany Lions have now shifted their focus towards possibly rescheduling a previously postponed tri-meet against Michigan and Michigan State.

“Our guys are going to get their opportunity,” Sanderson said. “They're ready to go, and I think this is a team that is just going to compete better every match so we just want to get out there. It's not going to do us any good to overthink anything.”

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, Big Ten wrestling dual-meets and tri-meets are not the only thing getting postponed in Happy Valley as a result of the coronavirus.

It was announced Monday that Penn State would no longer be hosting the U.S. Olympic Team Team Trials at the Bryce Jordan Center as previously scheduled. The university will get another shot to host the event in 2024.

For the time being, the Nittany Lions are still aiming to host the Big Ten Tournament this season.

“We have every intention of making it work,” Sanderson said. “All the athletes in the Big Ten are testing every day. There's not much more that we can do to keep everything safe. I would not think there's going to be any fans… that’s just the way it is right now.”

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Penn State wrestling's Greg Kerkvliet not expected to compete this season One of Penn State's most highly anticipated young wrestlers likely won't take the mat for the Nittany Lions this season.