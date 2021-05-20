Penn State Big Ten Wrestling Championship (Varner&Sanderson)
Buy Now

Penn State’s assistant coach, Jake Varner, (left), and Penn State’s head coach, (right), Cael Sanderson watch Penn State’s Michael Beard wrestle Northwestern’s Lucas Davidson in the 197-pound at the Big Ten Wrestling Championship on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Beard lost 6-4 by decision and placed sixth overall at 197 pounds.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State gained one of the top recruits in the 2022 class Thursday.

Junior Levi Haines verbally committed to become a Nittany Lion, according to his private Instagram page.

Haines is the No. 12 ranked junior in the pool of talent coming to the mat in 2022.

He has already secured himself a state championship at the 145-pound division this past season.

This is the blue and white's first time appearing on the 2022 Big Board of commitments.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags