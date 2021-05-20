Penn State gained one of the top recruits in the 2022 class Thursday.

Junior Levi Haines verbally committed to become a Nittany Lion, according to his private Instagram page.

Haines is the No. 12 ranked junior in the pool of talent coming to the mat in 2022.

He has already secured himself a state championship at the 145-pound division this past season.

This is the blue and white's first time appearing on the 2022 Big Board of commitments.

