Penn State wrestling continues to acquire more talent after winning the school’s ninth NCAA National Championship last season.

On Saturday, Penn State picked up another wrestling commitment in 2022 recruit Karl Shindledecker.

Shindledecker spent his high school career wrestling at Chambersburg for 4 years, totaling a 103-26 record. He picked up his 100th win as a senior this past season and wrestled at 126, 132 and 138 pounds at different points in his career.

His 2021-22 season ended with him placing seventh in Pennsylvania after a 24-3 record. His best state finish was second as a junior, while he also finished third as a freshman.

