TULSA, Okla. — Penn State found some expected early success in the opening rounds of the NCAA Championships during Session 1.

With Penn State’s path to another national title in front of it, the Nittany Lions got off to a fast start by winning eight of their first nine bouts.

Roman Bravo-Young

At 133, Roman Bravo-Young began his last tournament against Appalachian State’s Ethan Oakley, who was fresh off competing in the pigtail bout.

Oakley received his bid to nationals after Lehigh’s Connor McGonagle was unable to participate in the tournament due to injury. In the pigtail bout, the Mountaineer defeated North Dakota State’s McGwire Midkiff to earn a shot at Bravo-Young.

Bravo-Young started the bout with a rapid takedown on McGonagle. He spent the next minute trying to work the Mountaineer on his back with little success.

Getting reset, Bravo-Young let McGonagle out of his grasp for the escape and immediately retook control by tossing his opponent down to the mat. The first period would go on to end 4-1 with 2:27 of riding time, in favor of Bravo-Young.

In the second, Bravo-Young continued to work McGonagle over with another takedown, which was the period’s only score.

Still looking for the bonus-point victory, Bravo-Young would get his wish with two more takedowns and an escape after starting down. He sailed to a smooth 12-3 major decision for Penn State’s second victory on the day.

Beau Bartlett

Beau Bartlett got the day started for the Nittany Lions at 141 pounds versus Campbell’s Shannon Hanna. Hanna entered the matchup with a healthy 24-8 record on his season.

Bartlett broke things open early against his 27th-seed opponent. Beginning in the first, Bartlett opened the scoring with a takedown in the first 20 seconds of the bout and tallied another with 31 seconds left in the period.

Trailing 4-1 after one period, Hanna began down in the second and cut the lead in half with an escape. The two wrestlers spent the rest of the period hand fighting with neither wrestler getting a successful attack in.

At the start of the final period, Bartlett would tally an escape to extend his lead. Taking a more cautious position, Bartlett found one last opening in the final few seconds of the period and earned a takedown to put the nail in the coffin.

Bartlett’s 8-2 for the Nittany Lions’ first win in Session 1.

Shayne Van Ness

Entering as the No. 12 seed after an injury moved him up a spot, Shayne Van Ness represented the blue and white at 149 for his first trip to nationals. His first action of the tournament came against Maryland’s Ethen Miller.

The two wrestlers had already faced previously in the season, with Van Ness taking the bout via tech fall. This result wouldn’t be nearly as easy for Van Ness as the Nittany Lion had to battle back against the Terrapin.

In the first, Miller took a commanding 8-0 lead and things were bleak, as the bout looked over before it began.

But Van Ness wasn’t done.

The comeback started in the second with a Van Ness escape and subsequent takedown. However, a challenge by Maryland overturned the call. Despite a strong effort, it was still not enough to cut the lead down to a manageable margin for Van Ness.

Trailing 8-1 heading into the final period, Van Ness needed a miracle to put himself in it, or he would need to get the fall.

He got both.

Van Ness got takedown after takedown, playing catch and release with Miller, eventually pulling himself within five points. Trailing 12-7 with under a minute to go, Van Ness completed an improbable comeback by pinning Miller at 6:26.

Levi Haines

Big Ten Freshman of the Year Levi Haines entered nationals with a lot of momentum after beating Nebraska’s Peyton Robb to capture the Big Ten title. He cruised to a convincing win over No. 31 seed Ashton Eyler from Lock Haven.

Haines started the bout with a takedown in the first at the 1:33 mark of the period. He began working Eyler to get him on his back, but Eyler managed to get back to his feet for the escape.

Eyler used a quality chance to roll into Haines for what was nearly a takedown. Scrambling, Haines shifted his momentum and got used to Eyler's awkward position against him, earning a takedown.

Leading 4-1 after one, Penn State’s 157-pounder got an escape at the start of the period after starting down. Eyler denied several of Haines’ attacks before the Nittany Lion was able to wrap up Eyler’s legs for two more points.

With a healthy 7-2 lead through two, Haines was looking for more in the final period. After being locked up on the ground in a neutral position, Haines managed to get his leg free of Eyler’s grasp for a takedown.

Haines would go on to take the bout 10-3 via riding time, just shy of a bonus point victory.

Alex Facundo

After a letdown in the Big Ten Championships, Alex Facundo continued to struggle as his cold streak continued. He got his tournament started by facing Pitt’s Holden Heller.

In a revival of an in-state rivalry, Facundo and Heller weren’t able to break the deadlock as the first period ended in a scoreless tie.

Holden opened the scoring with an escape at the start of the second after starting down. He followed up the effort with a takedown to take a 3-0 lead with around a minute left in the period.

Facundo entered the final period trailing 3-1 and on bottom, and an escape cut the Panther’s lead down to one point. The two wrestlers found themselves in a neutral position that Facundo wasn’t able to break through for any points.

Instead, Heller broke free and got Facundo to the ground for two more points as the Pitt Panther took the bout 5-3.

Carter Starocci

Penn State’s other No. 1 seed, Carter Starocci, continued his postseason against Clarion’s John Worthing, who had already earned a victory in the pigtail bout at 174.

Worthing and Starocci had already met one time this season, with Starocci beating him via tech fall in the final dual of the regular season. The result in this bout wouldn’t be much different.

In the first, Starocci broke Worthing’s defense with ease for an early takedown. With the Clarion grappler on the ground, Starocci worked him onto his back and spent nearly a minute trying to force Worthing all the way down for the fall.

After a prolonged effort, Worthing succumbed and Starocci earned the fall at 1:21, giving the Nittany Lions their second pin in Session 1.

Aaron Brooks

After being questionably left out of the No. 1 seed, Aaron Brooks was out to prove he was still the top wrestler at 184. Against Chattonooga’s Matthew Waddell in the first round of the tournament, he accomplished just that.

Brooks got Waddell onto one leg early and finished his move for an early two points in the first period. The defending back-to-back champ found another takedown to extend his lead to 4-1 as the period came to a close.

Brooks opened the second period with a reversal and another takedown to further his lead to 8-2. Nearing bonus-point territory, Brooks looked to earn some extra team points for the Nittany Lions in the final period.

In the third, Brooks got two more takedowns and finished the match with a 13-4 major decision via riding time.

Max Dean

Max Dean slid down the rankings after losing in the Big Ten 197 title bout to Nebraska’s Silas Allred. Entering the tournament as the No. 9 seed, Dean faced off with No. 24 seed Levi Hopkins from Campbell.

Dean and Hopkins hand fought for a majority of the first period, with Dean trying to knock Hopkins off his feet in the final 10 seconds of the period with no success.

Entering the second with no points for either wrestler, Dean opened the scoring with an escape after starting down in the period. He added a takedown after Hopkins slipped up and Dean landed on top of him for two more points.

Trailing 3-0 at the start of the third period and looking to avoid a Dean ride-out, Hopkins chose neutral. The decision wouldn’t provide the Campbell wrestler with much of a chance to win as Dean got another takedown with just over a minute and a half to go in the bout.

Dean tried to work the bow and arrow, but he couldn’t get Hopkins on his back. In the end, Dean took the bout by a 6-1 decision with 2:02 of riding time.

Greg Kerkvliet

Greg Kerkvliet was the last wrestler of session one for the NIttany Lions. Entering as the No. 3 seed in the tournament, Kerkvliet looked to get back in the win column after losing in the Big Ten title to Mason Parris.

The opponent in Kerkvliet’s way was Purdue’s Hayden Copass, who entered the matchup with an 8-9 record. The record would be a good reflection of the result to come.

Getting his arm under Copass’ in the first, Kerkvliet flipped the Boilermaker over on his back immediately at the start of the match. At just 0:34, Kerkvliet pinned Copass.

The dominant fall was Penn State’s third of the day as the first session came to a close for the Nittany Lions.

