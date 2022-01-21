Going into Friday’s match with Michigan, even the most optimistic Penn State fans were unlikely to have a 29-6 victory cross their minds as a possible final score.

Following the Nittany Lions utter annihilation of the No. 3-ranked team in the country it’s no longer a stretch to say with relative confidence that Cael Sanderson’s team is the undeniable favorite to win the team title and get its coach a ninth NCAA championship.

Looking down Penn State’s roster, it looks as if the Nittany Lions will have at minimum six All-Americans with a real shot to have eight.

The blue and white’s four national champions looked nothing short of spectacular so far this season — especially against the Wolverines.

Veterans Roman Bravo-Young and Nick Lee both looked solid to start off the dual, with Bravo-Young nearly picking up a major against a talented opponent and Lee earning a tech fall.

Both wrestlers have very realistic shots to repeat as individual champions this season.

Each wrestler has had their own bouts with illness this season but have emerged on the other side looking as good as ever.

Both Bravo-Young and Lee are pretty much facing the same competition as last year, so their title chances are relatively the same as they have been in years past.

On the other hand, another returning champion Aaron Brooks has faced distinctly different competition at the top of the 184-pound weight class.

Brooks took on No. 2-ranked, and Olympic bronze medalist Myles Amine, on Friday night and emerged victorious.

The reigning national champion at 184 pounds looked to have a solid grasp on the weight class last season, but now he looks virtually unbeatable.

Sophomore Carter Starocci has also looked like an improved wrestler this year.

Starocci pulled off the upset to win a title last year, but this year it will come as more of a surprise if Starocci is unable to defend his title.

The Cathedral Prep product will once again have to go through Iowa’s Michael Kemerer, who offers stout competition, yet he may have a slightly easier go around this time due to Kemerer’s apparent shoulder injury and the much-improved offense he has put on display this season.

If Penn State’s four national champions are able to repeat, it will put the team in great position to avenge last year's second place finish; however, it’s not these champions that are the difference makers in this year's roster.

Brady Berge earned a statement win against Michigan’s 10th-ranked Cameron Amine, proving he’s picked right back up where he left off as a legitimate All-American contender.

Drew Hildebrandt’s addition to the roster has yet to really show its significance at this point in the season.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

The Central Michigan transfer fell to No. 1 Nick Suriano on Friday night and has yet to really display the talent that carried him to a fourth-place finish at last season’s NCAA tournament, but fans can be assured they’ll see that talent appear soon as he takes on other top-10 125-pound wrestlers later in the season.

Despite Brooks’ win over Amine, the biggest win against the Wolverines could arguably be Greg Kerkvliet’s victory over No. 2 Mason Parris.

Currently ranked fourth in the nation, Kerkvliet will likely replace Parris as the No. 2-ranked wrestler at heavyweight.

A second transfer, Max Dean, was another Nittany Lion who picked up a huge win in Ann Arbor, besting No. 8 Patrick Brucki in sudden-victory overtime.

Berge, Hildebrandt, Kerkvliet and Dean will be the most crucial pieces in Penn State’s title run.

The Nittany Lions know what they have in their four national champions, but the new point-scoring potential presented by the four aforementioned wrestlers is even more important.

Also of importance to the team’s title run is the state of Iowa’s team at the moment.

The loss of Spencer Lee was obviously a massive blow to the Hawkeyes' title chances, but it was not a complete game changer due to the emergence of freshman Drake Ayala.

Ayala has picked up some big wins since being thrust into the lineup, but has also lost four matches already in his young career, raising some questions as to how high he can place at NCAA’s.

As mentioned above, Kemerer is coming back from an apparent injury, while No. 1-ranked 165-pounder Alex Marinelli took his first loss of the season on Friday night against Ohio State’s seventh-ranked Carson Kharchla.

The Hawkeyes are by no means out of the title race, but they don’t appear to be as big of a threat compared to last season’s team.

After Friday’s result, it’s fairly safe to say the Wolverines are not quite the national-title contenders they were previously considered, and barring any injuries to Penn State’s lineup, the Nittany Lions look to be well on their way to once again gaining supremacy over collegiate wrestling.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Penn State wrestling rolls over Michigan on the road in top-3 showdown As the No. 1 team in the nation, Penn State survived its first real test of the season again…