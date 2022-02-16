In its previous two dual meets against Ohio State and Nebraska, Penn State was forced to show its depth but looks to be at full strength heading into the postseason.

When hosting both the Buckeyes and Huskers, the Nittany Lions were without two of their starting wrestlers in Brady Berge and Carter Starocci.

In addition to the pair of blue and white wrestlers being out, Max Dean suffered a knee injury against Ohio State, causing him to miss the team’s following dual meet against No. 12 Nebraska.

Thanks to an off-week, though, Penn State will look to be back at full strength.

“The little things you see are the same things I'm sure every team is dealing with,” Cael Sanderson said. “Everyone has some bumps and bruises, and with some guys, you just do the best you can. We have a great trainer in Dan Monthley, and he'll have these guys ready to roll.”

It’s no secret the Nittany Lions have dealt with their fair share of setbacks, with multiple players missing time throughout the season due to injury and illness.

However, Sanderson and his staff said they’ll do what they feel is best for each individual wrestler.

“We'll see when we get to Sunday how many of our guys we wrestle or not,” Sanderson said. “We'll do what's in each of their own best interests, and we'll make that decision probably the day before or a couple of days leading up [to the match]. The goal obviously is to have everybody ready to roll at the Big Ten Tournament and most importantly, at the national tournament.”

After defeating Iowa’s Michael Kemerer, it was revealed that Starocci had suffered a wrist injury.

The injury sidelined the reigning national champion at 174 for the next two matches, but if his social media is any indicator, Starocci will be ready to go with the postseason right around the corner.

Daddy’s back 👑 — Carter Starocci (@carterstarocci) February 11, 2022

Dean, on the other hand, injured his knee during his sudden-victory win over No. 23 Gavin Hoffman of Ohio State.

While Dean and Starocci missed time with injury, Berge missed time to manage his weight, according to Sanderson.

Upon returning to the Nittany Lions, Berge wrestled at 165 rather than the 157-pound weight class he had wrestled at just a year prior.

“He came right back, and we just threw him in the lineup, so he didn't have a ton of time to specifically work on conditioning,” Sanderson said. “He was in solid shape, not the shape he wanted to be in, but good enough to get out there and just kind of get going.”

Berge’s last match came against No. 5 Alex Marinelli in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where Marinelli dominated the bout and won by way of a 10-2 major decision.

It remains to be seen where Berge will wrestle when he returns to the lineup, but his improved conditioning could be a sign of good things to come for the Mantorville, Minnesota, native — regardless of which weight class he wrestles at.

“I think he's had a chance to hone in and focus in on what he needed to do to be confident and comfortable heading into the last bit here, so I think it's been a good time for Brady,” Sanderson said. “He’s looking really, really sharp, really good, and that's what he needed, so he's ready to roll.”