In a Senior Day spectacle, eight Penn State wrestlers were honored ahead of the team’s dual meet against Clarion, where the visiting Golden Eagles were dismantled 40-6.

Donovon Ball (184 pounds)

Donovon Ball was the first to hear his name called prior to the dual. The fourth-year Penn Stater joined the program back in the 2019-2020 season.

This season, Ball has put together a solid 12-4 season, oftentimes being brought into the lineup to give Aaron Brooks a day off. By far the best season in Ball’s collegiate career, the experienced grappler has molded into a solid contributor.

In his four years with the program, Ball has posted a career record of 35-17. In front of the home crowd, Ball would get a chance to start on Senior Day in relief of Aaron Brooks.

Although, the bout didn’t go the way Ball envisioned it. Facing Clarion’s only ranked wrestler No. 21 Will Feldkamp, Ball would get pinned to potentially end his collegiate career.

It is worth noting that although Ball walked as a senior, he has two years of eligibility remaining.

Cael Sanderson spoke on the possibility of some of the seniors returning next year, saying “Some of them have years of eligibility remaining, I think. So, I mean, who knows if they’ll use them or not.”

Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds)

Penn State said goodbye to one of its most recognizable stars when Roman Bravo-Young took the mat for his final bout in Rec Hall.

Against Clarion’s Mason Prinkey, Bravo-Young proved to be too much of a challenge for the Golden Eagle. Prinkey failed to record a takedown in the match, and Bravo-Young took the victory via fall at 4:31.

On the season, No. 1 Bravo-Young remains a perfect 13-0 and is searching for a third consecutive national title. Notably, all but two of his wins on the season were bonus point victories.

In his career as a Nittany Lion, Bravo-Young has posted a career record of 94-9. With deep runs in both the NCAA and Big Ten Tournaments, Bravo-Young could become the 38th Penn State wrestler to reach 100 career wins and the first since Bo Nickal and Jason Nolf in 2019.

Max Dean (184 pounds)

Max Dean joined Penn State from Cornell following the Ivy League’s cancellation of the 2020-21 season.

Although he’s only been a Nittany Lion for two seasons, Dean has made a big impact for the blue and white. In his first year with the program, Dean won the national title at 197 pounds and has become a popular figure in the locker room according to comments made by his teammates throughout the season.

On senior day, Dean defeated Ty Bagoly 9-5 to improve his season record to 18-2. In his short two years with the program, the 197-pounder has achieved a record of 41-3, and he is 132-21 in his collegiate career.

The No. 3 ranked grappler will look to capture his second straight national title in the upcoming postseason.

Paul Feite (149 pounds)

Fifth-year wrestler Paul Feite was the next senior announced in Penn State’s pre-dual honors. Feite’s first year with the program was in the 2018-19 season, where he went 4-5 in open tournaments and redshirted.

In his collegiate career, Feite has posted a career record of 11-11. While not the most storied individual career, Feite was on multiple national championship-winning Penn State teams

This year, Feite didn’t wrestle in any collegiate competitions, but the senior still has one year of eligibility if he decides to use it.

Konnor Kraeszig (174 pounds)

Next on Penn State’s list of seniors is Konnor Kraeszig, who is in his fifth year with the program.

Kraeszig has a 4-1 record in his senior season with a pin against Iowa State’s Joel Devine in his most recent bout. His career record is a solid 20-6 across his long career in the blue and white.

Despite being a fifth year, Kraeszig has two more years of eligibility remaining. One year for the coronavirus-shortened season and another due to an injury redshirt last season.

Joe Lee (165 pounds)

Fourth-year Joe Lee was the next senior to walk for Penn State on Sunday. The native of Evansville, Indiana, is the last brother in a line of Penn State wrestlers.

His brothers Matt and Nick Lee have both already moved on from the program, leaving Joe to finish their legacy. Lee has a 5-1 record this year, with all the bouts coming in the Bearcat Open.

In his collegiate career, Lee has posted a 27-13 record across four years. As a redshirt freshman in 2020-21, Lee went 6-7 and 4-2 in dual meets to become an NCAA qualifier at 165.

Should Lee choose, he has two years of eligibility remaining to continue his family’s legacy at Penn State.

Seth Nevills (Heavyweight)

Seth Nevills has spent four years with the Penn State program, joining the team in the 2019-2020 season. As a true freshman that year, Nevills went 13-4 on the season which has been his year to date.

Nevills followed in his brother’s footsteps in becoming a Nittany Lion. One of his older brothers, Nick, was an All-American wrestler at Penn State.

In the blue and white, Nevills went 22-7 for a very solid career as a rotational grappler. Interestingly, Nevills spent the first semester of the 2021-22 season as a member of the Penn State football team.

The senior from Clovis, California, would have one more year of eligibility if he chooses to use it.

Eddie Smith (197 pounds)

The final grappler to hear his name called was Eddie Smith, a fourth-year senior from Scotch Plains, New Jersey.

Smith has been a Nittany Lion since the 2019-2020 season, which he spent competing in open tournaments as a redshirt.

Smith’s one career win came during that redshirt season when he won by fall. Overall in his career, Smith is 1-15.

The two-time Academic All-Big Ten Honoree still has two years of eligibility remaining.

