DETROIT — It was the usual suspects who came up big once again for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions went a combined 7-2 on the afternoon with all of their top seeds moving on to the semi-final round of the tournament.

Penn State managed to send six wrestlers to the semifinals with Michigan sending five of their own, as the two teams battle it out for the top spot at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

After the third session, the Nittany Lions hold 73 points to lead the tournament followed by the Wolverines with 62.5.

Here is how each of the blue and white wrestlers have fared in Friday’s second-round action.

Drew Hildebrandt, 125 pounds

Drew Hildebrandt was the first Penn Stater eliminated in the NCAA Tournament after suffering a loss to Northern Iowa’s Brody Teske to start Session 3.

The Nittany Lion went down 4-1 early and could never regain his ground against Teske, losing 8-4.

An All-American last year, Hildebrandt’s performance couldn’t have been what he was looking for on Day 2 of the national championships.

Roman Bravo-Young, 133 pounds

With a win over Brian Courtney, Roman Bravo-Young officially became a four-time All-American.

Bravo-Young was in complete control as he defeated the Virginia wrestler by way of a 13-6 decision.

He will get another match with Iowa’s Austin DeSanto in the semi-final round of the tournament.

Nick Lee, 141 pounds

Nick Lee showed the fans in Detroit why he is the top-seeded wrestler at 141 pounds.

The Nittany Lion defeated Oregon State’s Grant Willits with a fall at the 3 minutes and 45 second mark to punch his ticket to the semifinals where he will face Real Woods of Stanford.

The win also made Lee the first Nittany Lion to become a five-time All-American.Lee is set to wrestle the No. 4-seed, Stanford’s Real Woods in the semifinals later today.

Beau Bartlett, 149 pounds

The second Nittany Lions to wrestle in the consolation bracket on the day, Beau Bartlett shared a similar fate to Hildebrandt, bowing out of the tournament in the second round of wrestlebacks.

Wrestling Northwestern’s Yahya Thomas, the No. 19-seed, Bartlett looked physically outmatched. Thomas picked up the Nittany Lion and returned him to the mat several times throughout the match.

Bartlett was unable to get in on any significant shots through seven minutes of wrestling, and he fell to Thomas 5-3.

Brady Berge, 157 pounds

Brady Berge kicked off session three fighting through the consolation bracket, with his first match coming against Central Michigan’s No. 15 Johnny Lovett.

In a relatively straightforward bout, Berge moved to the next round with a 4-3 decision victory, where the senior will take on Nebraska’s No. 10 seed Peyton Robb.

Against Robb, Berge came up short, ending his 2022 tournament journey with a 8-3 loss in the third round of consolations.

Carter Starocci, 174 pounds

After a scoreless first period of action, Carter Starocci added three points to his name in the second and never looked back.

The Nittany Lion never found himself in much danger and rolled to a 6-1 decision over Nebraska’s Michael Labriola.

He will see No. 4-seed Hayden Hidlay of NC State in the semi-final round of the tournament.

Aaron Brooks, 184 pounds

The No. 2 184-pound wrestler Aaron Brooks took on No. 7 Kaleb Romero of Ohio State to open the second day of the tournament for him.

The bout between the Nittany Lion and the Buckeye wasn’t ever in question as Brooks breezed to a 13-2 major decision win to advance to the semifinals.

Brooks will face NC State’s No. 3 seed Trent Hidlay in the next round.

Max Dean, 197 pounds

Penn State’s final No. 1 seed to wrestle in the first session of the day, Dean took on Binghamton’s, No. 9-seeded, Lou Deprez.

Entering the third period, Dean was tied with Deprez 2-2, but Deprez held the riding time advantage.

Dean utilized a takedown granted through official review to propel himself to a 4-3 victory and into the semifinals where he will wrestle Ohio State’s Gavin Hoffman.

Greg Kerkvliet, heavyweight

Penn State heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet took on Nebraska’s No. 12 Christian Lance in the quarterfinals Friday.

Kerkvliet got out to a 4-0 lead early in the second period and didn’t ever get off of Lance, compiling 4:09 in riding time en route to a 7-1 decision over the Cornhusker.

The Nittany Lion will wrestle Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson in the semifinals.

