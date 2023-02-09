Penn State hasn’t lost a dual meet since early 2020 and doesn’t show any sign of stopping.

The Nittany Lions’ two toughest tests of the season — No. 2 Iowa and then-No. 3 Michigan — have come and gone, as Cael Sanderson’s squad defeated both programs with relative ease.

Now, Penn State will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey, to continue its undefeated march against Rutgers. Here’s how the lineups against the two teams stack against one another.

125 pounds: Gary Steen (PSU) vs. No. 16 Dean Peterson (RUT)

On paper, the 125-pound bout is the only weight class Rutgers will be favored in, although that likely means certain wrestlers will take a day off.

Rutgers’ Dean Peterson enters Friday’s dual meet as the No. 16 wrestler in the country with a 19-6 record, while Penn State’s Gary Steen owns a 5-10 record heading into the Big Ten clash.

Steen has started the majority of the Nittany Lions’ dual meets this season, but sophomore Marco Vespa has started two of the last three bouts — Iowa and Indiana — at 125 pounds. There’s a chance that Vespa could see the mat again against the Scarlet Knights.

It’s been a common occurrence this season that Penn State drops the first match and dominates the rest of the way. That phenomenon will probably be the case again on Friday, whether Steen or Vespa gets the starting nod.

133 pounds: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) vs. No. 15 Joe Heilmann (RUT)

After resting versus Indiana, Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young will return to the mat against Rutgers on Friday against No. 15 Joe Heilmann.

Bravo-Young is currently on a 47-bout win streak and would probably be a considerable favorite over most wrestlers not named Daton Fix or Vito Arujau. Heilmann won’t be any different, though the Scarlet Knight has had his best season to date so far.

This season, Bravo-Young defeated No. 9 Jesse Mendez with an 8-2 decision and pinned the No. 16 and No. 17 wrestlers in the country. Heilmann will need a massive upset to defeat Bravo-Young, unless Bravo-Young elects to rest again.

141 pounds: No. 6 Beau Bartlett (PSU) vs. No. 19 Joey Olivieri (RUT)

The last time Beau Bartlett wrestled, it lasted 12 seconds. The Nittany Lion will have tougher competition against Rutgers, though.

No. 19 Joey Olivieri holds a 13-3 record in advance of his meeting with the 16-1 Bartlett. Like Heilmann, the sophomore Scarlet Knight wrestler is experiencing his best season to date after finishing 22-11 last season.

Bartlett’s defense has been his strong suit in the 2022-23 season. The most points Bartlett has given up this season was seven, in a 20-7 victory against Tyler Morris at the Black Knight Open. The seven points scored was also thanks to Bartlett letting Morris up so he could take him down again.

If Olivieri wants to win, he’ll have to pierce through Bartlett’s defense, something Bartlett has expressed confidence in.

149 pounds: No. 13 Shayne Van Ness (PSU) vs. Tony White (RUT)

The story of Shayne Van Ness’ season so far has been beating the wrestlers he should beat but being unable to upset anyone, as he’s 0-4 in his matchups against top-10 wrestlers.

Ranked No. 13 in the country at 149 pounds, Van Ness currently has a 12-4 record, with losses to No. 2 Austin Gomez, No. 3 Sammy Sasso, No. 6 Max Murin and No. 10 Paniro Johnson.

Tony White has suffered the same fate. With an 11-10 record this season, White has lost to every ranked wrestler he’s faced this season. If history is any indication of the future, that doesn’t bode well for White against No. 13 Van Ness.

While Van Ness hasn’t been able to crack the top 10, White should be a relatively easy matchup for the redshirt freshman Nittany Lion.

157 pounds: No. 8 Levi Haines (PSU) vs. No. 33 Andrew Clark (RUT)

Levi Haines hasn’t been stopped since his dual-meet debut against Central Michigan.

The true freshman is 17-1 this season and 8-0 in dual meets entering the Rutgers dual meet. Seven of his eight dual-meet wins have come against ranked opponents.

Next, Haines will step on the mat against No. 33 Andrew Clark, who snuck in as the last ranked wrestler in the 157-pound class. Clark is 17-11 this season but hasn’t defeated a ranked wrestler yet.

The way Haines has wrestled this season, he’ll be fighting for All-American honors come March, so Clark will have his hands full.

165 pounds: No. 9 Alex Facundo (PSU) vs. Connor O’Neill/Robert Kanniard (RUT)

In his first season starting for Penn State, Alex Facundo has posted a 13-2 record and has taken down several ranked wrestlers, most notably No. 4 Cameron Amine and No. 12 Carson Kharchla. To continue his strong debut season, he’ll have to beat one of the two wrestlers Rutgers puts on the mat.

Connor O’Neill has gotten the call for most of Rutgers’ dual meets this season, starting in 10 of the 15 Scarlet Knight dual meets this season. Robert Kanniard has started the other five, but he’s gotten the nod in Rutgers’ two most recent dual meets.

Kanniard has had more success in his limited action, holding a 3-2 dual meet record. O’Neill, on the other hand, is an abysmal 2-8 in dual meets.

174 pounds: No. 1 Carter Starocci (PSU) vs. Jackson Turley (RUT)

Carter Starocci recorded a major decision in his most recent bout against No. 15 Donnell Washington. On Friday, Starocci will face a much easier opponent in Rutgers’ Jackson Turley.

Turley is 8-8 this season and 7-6 in dual meets. He hasn’t beaten a ranked wrestler this season, but he’ll get a shot at the two-time defending national champion on Friday.

Starocci is currently on a 41-match win streak, and it’ll likely continue against Turley in Rec Hall.

184 pounds: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (PSU) vs. No. 14 Brian Soldano

Like Bravo-Young, Aaron Brooks also took a day off versus Indiana on Sunday and should return against Rutgers.

Brooks’ opponent will be No. 14 Brian Soldano, the highest ranked wrestler on the Scarlet Knights’ roster. So far this season, Soldano is 20-6, with his signature win occurring against Drexel’s No. 25 Brian Bonino.

Soldano will need to replicate his performance he had against Bonino and then some to defeat Brooks, who’s one of three two-time defending national champions on Penn State’s roster.

Brooks will be expected to win this one decisively.

197 pounds: No. 3 Max Dean (PSU) vs. Billy Janzer (RUT)

Max Dean enters Friday’s dual meet with two consecutive pins versus Ohio State and Indiana. Dean has the opportunity to register a third consecutive fall against the Scarlet Knights’ Billy Janzer.

Janzer has had a much different trajectory than the 15-2 Dean, recording a 6-8 record this season. To his credit, Janzer has one ranked win thanks to a 2-1 decision over Penn’s No. 32 Cole Urbas.

Still, Dean has a much better track record than Urbas as the defending 197-pound national champion. As is the case with most of these matchups, the Rutgers wrestler will need to pull off a sizable upset.

Heavyweight: No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) vs. No. 21 Boone McDermott (RUT)

Penn State’s heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet will take on No. 21 Boone McDermott in a ranked heavyweight matchup.

McDermott wrestled in Rutgers’ most recent dual meet against Maryland after missing almost a month due to an injury that occurred during the Scarlet Knights’ dual meet versus Rider on Jan. 8.

After almost a month of recovery, Kerkvliet will provide a true welcome back to the mat on Friday. Kerkvliet is very much in the fold for the national title, and some would argue that he’s the favorite along with Michigan’s No. 1 Mason Parris, who’s responsible for Kerkvliet’s only loss this season.

Kerkvliet’s journey to a potential national title will continue against McDermott.