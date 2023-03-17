TULSA, Okla. — Penn State continued its journey for a second consecutive national championship by advancing seven wrestlers to the semifinals in Session 3.

The Nittany Lions entered the third session as the program with the most quarterfinalists, as seven of Penn State’s nine wrestlers started their tournament with back-to-back wins. The list wasn’t cut down, as all seven wrestlers in the winner’s bracket moved on to the semifinals.

With their Session 3 victories, the seven wrestlers also clinched All-American honors early. Max Dean is still fighting to become an All-American in the 197-pound consolation bracket.

Here’s how the blue-and-white wrestlers fared in Friday’s early session.

Roman Bravo-Young

Roman Bravo-Young wrestled Minnesota’s No. 8 seed Aaron Nagao in a rematch of the Big Ten Championship final. Bravo-Young took home the Big Ten crown, and he beat Nagao again to move on to the semifinals.

The rematch remained scoreless through the first period, as Bravo-Young fought off a precarious single leg attempt early on in the bout.

The score remained knotted at 0-0 through two periods as Bravo-Young executed a full period rideout on Nagao.

The difference in the match was a third period reversal from Bravo-Young, who started the period on the bottom. Nagao escaped quickly, but couldn’t get a hold of Bravo-Young for the rest of the match.

Nagao was penalized for a false start, which awarded Bravo-Young an extra point. Paired with the riding time bonus, Bravo-Young advanced on a 4-1 decision.

Beau Bartlett

Beau Bartlett faced Pitt’s No. 3 seed Cole Matthews in his quarterfinal match.

Both wrestlers are defensive by nature, which caused a low-scoring affair between the two. After the first period, the bout was scoreless as neither wrestler tried anything threatening.

Bartlett opened the scoring with a swift escape to start the second period. But again, there wasn’t anything noteworthy offensively and Bartlett held on to his 1-0 lead ahead of the third period.

Matthews returned the favor in the third period after he escaped fairly quickly from the bottom position. The two returned to neutral before a scramble ensued that was swaying in Bartlett’s favor until time ran out, sending the match to sudden victory.

The scoreless trend continued in sudden victory as a takedown failed to reveal itself yet again. The two headed to tiebreakers.

In the first tiebreaker period, Matthews rode Bartlett out for the entire 0:30 to give him the riding time advantage. Bartlett would have to ride out Matthews in return, so Matthews chose neutral and bet on his defense.

The decision didn’t pay off, as Bartlett was able to take Matthews down as time expired. After an official review, the takedown stood and advanced Bartlett to the semifinals.

Shayne Van Ness

Shayne Van Ness’ run continued in another drama-filled matchup, this time against No. 20 seed Graham Rooks.

While Van Ness saw success over Rooks this season, defeating the Indiana wrestler three times prior to their NCAA meeting, Rooks has been on fire in Tulsa so far. Rooks was the main aggressor through the first two periods and took a 7-3 lead over Van Ness heading into the final period.

Then Van Ness magic occurred like it did in his first match. Van Ness escaped to start the period and was awarded a penalty point after Rooks was called for stalling twice.

Van Ness completed his second comeback of the tournament with a takedown, which he turned into two near-fall points on the boundary, giving the Nittany Lion a 9-7 lead.

Van Ness didn’t let Rooks escape for the rest of the way and held on for the win. The victory sends him to the semifinals against the 149-pound No. 1 seed Yianni Diakomihalis, but Van Ness has already secured All-American honors.

Levi Haines

Levi Haines faced his first true test of the NCAA Tournament against Virginia Tech’s No. 7 seed Bryce Andonian.

Andonian, 2022’s third place finisher, caught Haines off guard in the first period in a position where it looked like Haines had the advantage. Somehow, Andonian put Haines on his back. While the Hokie didn’t pin Haines, the move put Andonian up 6-0 and gave him a 6-1 lead at the end of the opening frame.

The second period completely flipped the match on its head, though, as Haines evidently took some inspiration from his teammate Van Ness. The true freshman took down Andonian twice in the period to cut Andonian’s lead to 7-6 heading into the third period.

Haines allowed Andonian to escape to start the third period and promptly took Andonian down again to tie the bout at 8-8. However, Haines wasn’t finished and stuck Andonian for the pin.

The true freshman advances to the semifinals and clinches All-American honors in the process.

Carter Starocci

Carter Starocci calmed down the stretch of dramatic wrestling matches against Minnesota’s Bailee O’Reilly to advance to the semifinals.

Starocci took down O’Reilly twice in the first period to jump out to a 4-1 lead after the first period. Although the Nittany Lion couldn’t take down O’Reilly in the second period, Starocci extended his lead to 5-1 after the second period thanks to an escape to start the period.

The third period also didn’t bring much excitement, as an O’Reilly escape was the only point scored. Starocci defeated the Golden Gopher 5-2 to advance to the 174-pound semifinals.

Aaron Brooks

Aaron Brooks and Ohio State’s Kaleb Romero wrestled in the quarterfinals. Like the Bravo-Young-Nagao bout, Brooks and Romero was a rematch of the 184-pound Big Ten Championship final.

Brooks and Romero were scoreless after the first period, but Brooks was able to get his offense going in the second period with a takedown. Brooks started down to start the second period, so his escape gave him a 3-0 lead heading into the final period of action.

Romero escaped Brooks to start the second period, but Romero’s point was negated as Brooks was awarded a point after Romero stalled.

In the end, Brooks defeated Romero 4-1 to move on to the 184-pound semifinals against NC State’s No. 2 seed Trent Hidlay.

Greg Kerkvliet

Greg Kerkvliet wrestled Wisconsin’s Trent Hillger in the heavyweight quarterfinal match.

Compared to Kerkvliet’s other bouts, his quarterfinal against Hillger was much closer. The two heavyweights were both scoreless through the first period and remained that way until Kerkvliet escaped quickly to start the second period.

Kerkvliet added a takedown to lead 3-0 after two periods of action.

The third period was a Kerkvliet smothering, as the Penn Stater completed a full period rideout to clinch a 4-0 win over Hillger to advance to the semifinals. Kerkvliet will wrestle No. 2 seed Wyatt Hendrickson with a NCAA finals berth on the line.

Max Dean

Max Dean was the only Nittany Lion wrestling in the consolation bracket during the third session.

Dean wrestled Ohio State’s Gavin Hoffman, the No. 26 seed at 197 pounds, in his first consolation match of the afternoon.

Hoffman and Dean started slow as the two were tied at 0-0 after the first period. However, the momentum shifted in Dean’s favor in the second period after the Nittany Lion took down Hoffman in the second period to take a 3-0 lead heading into the final period.

Dean added another takedown in the third period to defeat Hoffman 6-0 with the riding time bonus and see another round.

In his second consolation bout of the afternoon, Dean wrestled Oregon State’s No. 18 seed Tanner Harvey.

Harvey took down Dean to start the bout, which Dean escaped quickly. Less than a minute later, though, Dean took down Harvey to take a 3-2 lead.

When the dust settled, Harvey added another takedown that Dean escaped and the two wrestlers were tied at 4-4 after the first period.

Dean chose down to start the second period and escaped Harvey’s grasp to take the lead once again. The Nittany Lion also added a takedown to lead the Beaver 7-4 after two periods.

The third period was another showcase of Dean’s ability on top, which has cause opponents to choose neutral at times. Dean didn’t let Harvey escape for over 75% of the period before Harvey could shake free.

Dean added another late takedown to earn a 10-5 victory with the riding time bonus to move on to the next round of consolation matches.

