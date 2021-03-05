As Penn State prepares to host the annual Big Ten Wrestling Championships, the seedings and first-round matchups have now officially been confirmed.

The Nittany Lions will enter the competition ranked as the No. 2 team in the nation behind the conference foe Iowa Hawkeyes.

Penn State will begin the conference tournament with three first-round byes thanks to Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee and Aaron Brooks. Bravo-Young and Brooks will enter the competition ranked as the top wrestler in their respective weight classes, with Lee slotting in at No. 2 at 141 pounds.

The Big Ten will receive a total of 76 qualifying spots for the 2021 NCAA Tournament in St. Louis.

Saturday's action is set to begin on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State's seeds and first-round matchups are as follows:

125 pounds: No. 11 Robbie Howard (PSU) v. No. 6 Eric Barnett (WIS)

133 pounds: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) BYE

141 pounds: No. 2 Nick Lee (PSU) BYE

149 pounds: No. 11 Beau Bartlett (PSU) v. No. 6 Michael Blockhus (MIN)

157 pounds: No. 5 Brady Berge (PSU) v. No. 8 Johnny Mologousis (IL)

165 pounds: No. 6 Joe Lee (PSU) v. No. 11 Jonathan Spadafora (UMD)

174 pounds: No. 3 Carter Starocci (PSU) v. No. 14 Philip Spadafora (UMD)

184 pounds: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (PSU) BYE

197 pounds: No. 7 Michael Beard (PSU) v. No. 10 Billy Janzer (RU)

Heavyweight: No. 7 Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) v. No. 10 Jack Heyob (NW)

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE