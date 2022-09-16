Penn State added a talented young piece to its defending championship squad.
AJ Fricchione announced his intention to wrestle under Cael Sanderson on Friday afternoon.
All in!!! 🦁 #WeAre @pennstateWREST @NlwcFan @MatScouts1 pic.twitter.com/5taw2f0uG2— Aj Fricchione (@AjFricchione) September 16, 2022
Frichhione is slated as the No. 17 wrestler in the nation at 182 pounds by FloWrestling.
The newest Nittany Lion commit currently competes at Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey.
