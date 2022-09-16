PSU Wrestling, fans

Penn State fans cheer on Aaron Brooks as he defeats North Carolina State's Trent Hindlay during the semi-finals of the NCAA Wrestling Tournament. Brooks defeated Hindlay 6-4, advancing him to the finals. 

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State added a talented young piece to its defending championship squad.

AJ Fricchione announced his intention to wrestle under Cael Sanderson on Friday afternoon.

Frichhione is slated as the No. 17 wrestler in the nation at 182 pounds by FloWrestling.

The newest Nittany Lion commit currently competes at Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey.

