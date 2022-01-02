Penn State has earned a commitment from a top recruit Josh Barr.
Barr is a member of the 2023 recruiting class and is regarded as a top-10 prospect.
Blessed🦁 pic.twitter.com/EGR4SSbKRq— Josh Barr (@barr1josh) January 2, 2022
He's the second Michigan prospect to commit to the NIttany Lions in recent weeks.
The Michigan native currently wrestles at 170 but expects to compete at either 174 or 184 at the collegiate level.
