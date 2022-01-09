With Big Ten competition just underway, Penn State wrestling flexed its confidence in the depth that it’s accumulated in its roster.

Brandon Meredith and Baylor Shunk were both late additions to the Nittany Lions’ starting lineup Sunday, as both Roman Bravo-Young and Nick Lee were unavailable to wrestle against Indiana due to illness according to the team.

Despite not having two national champions in its starting lineup, Penn State was still able to record a significant 29-11 win over a fellow Big Ten opponent.

“Some guys kind of got thrown in there at the last second,” Sanderson said. “We weren’t really expecting it, but I suspect we'll have that, and not just us, but in [all of] college wrestling.”

The last second scratches of Bravo-Young and Lee certainly shook up the typical starting lineup for the blue and white.

“I was happy our guys were willing and able to jump in there and wrestle,” Sanderson said. “Both coming off having wrestled at the scuffle and having not really prepped for the match and gave a good effort.”

For a team that has dealt with viruses and minor injuries plaguing it's starting lineup, junior Aaron Brooks remains confident when any of his teammates take the mat.

“I think we always find a way,” Brooks said. “[Bravo-Young and Lee] are my teammates and I'm huge fans of them but I'm huge fans of all my teammates. So getting to see Baylor and Meredith are scrappy, and I cheer them on the same way.”

Shunk ultimately fell to No. 19 Brock Hudkins by way of an 18-3 technical fall while Meredith dropped his bout 9-4 to No. 26 Cayden Rooks.

Both Shunk and Meredith were competing at weight classes they do not typically wrestle at.

Shunk typically competes at 125 while Meredith is listed at both 125 and 133.

The two were not the only new faces in the starting lineup though.

The Central Michigan transfer Drew Hildebrandt made his Nittany Lion debut Friday at Maryland and has since gotten off to a hot start for himself since officially joining the Nittany Lions’ roster.

As the starter at 125, Hildebrandt prides himself on setting the tone for the rest of the team when competing at dual meets, and while neither Shunk nor Meredith were able to walk away with wins, Hildebrandt emphasized the team just needs wrestlers who are going to compete.

“They are two good guys, and you never like seeing people have to sit out. But I also like the two guys that filled the spot,” Hildebrandt said. “As long as everyone's wrestling hard and competing hard, I think we're all good to go.”

While Sunday marked his second start in a blue and white singlet, it was the recent transfer’s first time competing in front of his new home fans at Rec Hall.

“It was really cool. I got goosebumps when I came out,” Hildebrandt said. “...Maryland I might have gotten a little too high, but today I tried to stay focused, relaxed and just wrestle my match.”

Hildebrandt hasn’t spent much time around his new team, but he has brought a welcomed energy to the entire roster in a relatively short amount of time, Brooks said.

While Hildebrandt’s presence has been felt by his teammates, his new coaching staff has also made a positive impression on him, one that goes beyond the sport of wrestling

“It's really refreshing,” Hildebrandt said. “Not just in wrestling, but for my future endeavors. It's really, really special, the attitude that everyone brings.”

“I do enjoy wrestling a lot, but I also want to start a family and get a job and be a regular person.”

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Penn State wrestling overcomes slow start, tops Indiana for 2nd straight Big Ten win Despite two of its premier wrestlers not taking the mat, Penn State cruised to a second win …