Penn State's first and only home dual meet of the season got off to a fast and interesting start.

First, the Nittany Lions celebrated senior night, which notably featured 149-pounder and former NCAA qualifier Jarod Verkleeren.

Then once the actual action got underway, Cael Sanderson opted to go with Greg Kerkvliet at heavyweight to start the night after previously saying he didn't expect him to compete this season.

Other than that, it was a fairly standard dual for the Nittany Lions, who downed Maryland 44-0 to move to 6-0 on the season and run their winning streak to 11 straight matches dating back to last season.

The win gave Sanderson his fifth undefeated season as Penn State’s coach and the shutout was the blue and white’s first of the season.

Kerkvliet opened the night, and his Penn State career, with a pin in just 1:12 over Maryland heavyweight Garrett Kappes in what proved to be a rather prescient and indicative bout.

Freshman 125-pounder Robbie Howard followed in Kerkvliet's footsteps and notched a pin of his own over Zach Spence, the first of his collegiate career, at the 3:38 mark to run Penn State's lead to 12-0 early.

Penn State's lead expanded to 16-0 after Roman Bravo-Young notched a 24-13 major decision in what proved to be one of the closer matches of the evening.

Nick Lee continued Penn State's barrage of bonus points after he notched a 14-2 major decision of his own after racking up 4:18 of riding time to push Penn State's lead to 20-0.

Beau Bartlett picked up his first career dual meet win, notching Penn State's first decision of the night when he downed Hunter Baxter by a score of 9-3 to extend the blue and white’s lead to 23-0 entering halftime.

Penn State came out of the break and went with senior Luke Gardner at 157 pounds as he closed out his dual meet career with a 4-2 decision to increase the Nittany Lions’ lead to 26-0.

At 165, Joe Lee, the fourth of six seniors in Penn State's lineup against the Terrapins, bounced back from getting pinned on Friday night with a pin of his own, picking up the fall at the 5:56 mark to give Penn State a 32-0 lead.

After suffering a loss to open the season, Carter Starocci continued his winning ways, picking up his fifth straight victory, this time by 15-6 major decision over Maryland NCAA qualifier Philip Spadafora to run Penn State's lead to 36-0.

Hagerstown, Maryland, native Aaron Brooks continued his undefeated season against his home state school as he notched a 17-5 major decision to push Penn State's lead to 40-0.

The night's final bout pitted the sixth and final freshman in Penn State's lineup, Michael Beard, against Maryland's Jaron Smith. Beard cruised to a 13-4 major decision to close out the dual meet season and give Penn State the 44-0 win.

