Penn State saw four wrestlers take to the mat in Session 3 of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships with all four athletes having success.

The Nittany Lions saw all but one of their wrestlers officially qualify for the national tournament in Detroit following Sunday morning’s action.

As things currently stand, the blue and white find themselves in third place behind both Michigan and Iowa with a score of 121.5 compared to the Wolverine’s 132 and the Hawkeye’s 122.5.

Here is how each of Penn State’s wrestlers fared in the early action Sunday.

Drew Hildebrandt, 125 pounds

Despite a disappointing tournament Saturday, Hildebrandt earned a pair of wins Sunday to send himself to the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Hildebrandt began the day’s action with a 4-0 win over Indiana’s Jacob Moran.

The 125-pounds wrestler controlled the majority of the bout, including a third period rideout.

The win earned him an opportunity to wrestle for a ninth-place finish later in the tournament.

Beau Bartlett, 149 pounds

Bartlett won his first and only match Sunday.

The Nittany Lion was able to score a late takedown against Michigan’s Kanen Storr to secure the 3-1 decision.

The win earned Bartlett a seventh-place finish and qualified him for the national tournament at 149 pounds.

He was the ninth and final Nittany Lion to qualify for the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Brady Berge, 157 pounds

After suffering a tough two-point loss in the semifinals, Berge rebounded well in the consolation semifinals.

Facing off with Purdue’s No. 4 Kendall Coleman, Berge was able to get Coleman on his back towards the end of the first period.

Coleman flailed for sometime on his back trying to flip over before Berge was ultimately able to stick him and get the pin with just one second left in the period.

Greg Kerkvliet, heavyweight

Following one of the most head-scratching losses of the tournament against Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi, Kerkvliet rebounded well against Northwestern’s No. 5 Lucas Davison.

Going down 3-0 early in the second period, Kervliet came back with a reversal in the second and another one to start the third giving him the 5-3 win.

Kerkvliet will move on to face Michigan’s No. 4 Mason Parris in the third place match, whom he already defeated once this season.

