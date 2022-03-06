LINCOLN, Neb. — After completing its annual run in the conference tournament, Penn State was forced to settle for second place at the conclusion of Sunday’s action despite crowning four individual champions.

By the end of the day, the Nittany Lions tallied a team total of 141.5 points, just shy of Michigan’s 143.

Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci, and Max Dean all walked away as individual champions at their individual weight classes, with all of them except Bravo-Young being a first time champion.

“Every match is tough with the Big Ten,” Sanderson said. “These are the guys you could see in the NCAA-finals, semi-finals, and quarter-finals.”

Bravo-Young was the first of the four Nittany Lions to win a title Sunday, and he did so against a familiar opponent.

In their seventh career matchup, the blue and white’s Bravo-Young won his fifth straight contest over Iowa’s Austin DeSanto.

His 3-1 decision was his second straight conference title, both of which have come against the Hawkeye.

The two wrestlers are incredibly familiar with one another to say the least, with DeSanto being no stranger to adding some fireworks of his own into the mix.

“It’s just making sure I don’t really fall into his little antics and stuff and just being calm the whole time and finding a way,” Bravo-Young said after his title bout. “Obviously it’s not easy, but I’ve wrestled him how many times now, and it’s always a battle. So I know what I’m getting myself into every match.”

DeSanto is a wrestler who wrestles with plenty of emotion, but Bravo-Young is plenty aware of that and tries to focus on what he can control throughout their matches.

The duo could very well see one another again in two weeks at nationals for what will surely be a highly anticipated eighth matchup.

Immediately following Bravo-Young’s bout, though, veteran Lee earned his first conference title.

Lee’s opponent Jaydin Eierman, who defeated Lee in the championship round of the tournament a year prior, medically forfeited their bout.

The win didn’t come the way he or many expected, as Lee was admittedly disappointed.

Unlike his teammate Lee, who has wrestled in five Big Ten tournaments now, Dean was making his tournament debut with his new squad.

The Cornell transfer didn’t disappoint, winning all three of his matches with his final win coming against the top-seeded and hometown favorite Eric Shultz of Nebraska.

“All experiences are valuable whether they’re good or bad, there’s always something to learn,” Dean said. “It helps to have been through it a lot and through a lot of different things. It helps to have really, really great people that love you unconditionally behind you, so I’m blessed to have both of those.”

According to the first-time Big Ten champion, he paid little attention to the overall team score throughout Saturday and Sunday’s action.

With that being said, though, he was able to acknowledge the success that Michigan had as a team on the mat.

“Michigan had a good tournament, so hats off to them,” Dean said. “I hate losing, but in a couple weekends, we’ll scrap hard again.

Dean was not unlike his head coach in recognizing the great deal of success the Wolverines had up and down their roster.

“Michigan wrestled great,” Sanderson said. “They just kept winning every match, so congratulations to those guys. They did a great job, we just need to score more points.”

During his time at Penn State, Sanderson has accumulated eight national titles, the most of any program over that period.

However, the Nittany Lion head coach has just six conference championships under his belt.

Sanderson and his squad can now shift their full focus to the NCAA Wrestling Championships, as they will make the trip to Detroit in just two weeks.

“We’ll wrestle great in two weeks,” Sanderson said. “That’s the way we kind of design things, but our guys did a great job today and gave us a fighting chance. All you can do is compete.

“We just have to do everything we can to compete, and sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. As long as we’re giving it our best effort, we can live with that, and I think our guys did.”

