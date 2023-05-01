Penn State picked up a commitment from another class of 2024 recruit Monday evening.

Hailing from Jersey Shore High School in Lycoming, Pennsylvania, grappler Brock Weiss announced he’d be continuing his wrestling career as part of the Nittany Lions' program on his Instagram account.

Weiss isn’t ranked in FloWrestling’s top 100 recruits, but he obviously did enough to grab the attention of Cael Sanderson.

So far in his high school career, Weiss has compiled a 102-11 record, including a perfect 29-0 record during his junior season with 20 wins by fall. Weiss finished 2nd in the 2021-22 Pennsylvania state tournament, but didn’t wrestle in the postseason this season.

Weiss was an All-American at the 2022 USA Wrestling Cadet Greco Roman tournament in Fargo, North Dakota.

Last weekend, Weiss competed at 65kg in the U-17 freestyle division of the U.S. Open, reaching the Round of 16

Like some Penn State recruits, Weiss trains at David Taylor’s M2 Training Center.

