With the postseason on the horizon, Penn State traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on No. 23 Rutgers looking to remain undefeated on the year.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Scarlet Knights 33-8 on Friday night to advance to 14-0 in dual meets on the season.

Rutgers came into the Friday night dual with a 10-5 record, and boasted five ranked wrestlers in the lineup.

As per usual, Penn State did not get off to a great start at 125 pounds. Gary Steen got the nod at 125 and had to wrestle No. 16 Dean Peterson of Rutgers. The match started off slow, but Peterson got to his offense at will after that.

Peterson earned the tech fall in the third period after a series of takedown, let up exchanges. Steen fell to 5-11 on the season, and Penn State started off down 5-0 in the dual meet.

At 133 pounds, Penn State’s Baylor Shunk earned the start in favor of No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young and drew No. 15 Joe Heilmann.

Heilmann started off quick, taking down Shunk in the first period. Shunk failed to get much of anything going, only scoring two points off of two escapes. Heilmann gave Rutgers the 8-0 lead with a 7-2 victory over Shunk.

Penn State’s No. 6 Beau Bartlett took on No. 19 Joseph Olivieri at 141 pounds in the first bout between ranked wrestlers.

Bartlett continued his determination to start matches fast, and ended the first period with a 2-0 lead after a takedown and rideout. Another takedown in the second period gave Bartlett the 4-1 advantage heading into the third, a lead that he would not relinquish.

Bartlett got enough near-fall points in the third period to earn the bonus point victory, winning 12-1 over Olivieri and bringing the score to 8-4.

Shayne Van Ness, who is ranked No. 13 at 149 pounds, took on Rutgers’ Tony White in what was a very close match in early action. In what was a highly active first period, Van Ness ended the frame with a 6-4 lead after a series of takedowns for both wrestlers.

White put up a good fight, but in the end the talented freshman was too much for him. Van Ness earned the 21-9 major victory, tying the team score at 8-8 after four bouts.

No. 8 Levi Haines once again earned the start at 157 pounds, and took on unranked Andrew Clark of Rutgers.

There were several close calls, but it took Haines until under 30 seconds in the first period to earn his first takedown, and he took a 2-0 advantage into the break. Haines started the second on the bottom, and escaped in under a minute to extend his lead to 3-0.

The savvy freshman broke it open in the third period, taking down Clark twice, earning the win and three team points in the process pushing the score to 8-2. Penn State took the lead for the first time all night heading into the break, leading Rutgers 11-8 with five matches remaining.

At 165 pounds, Penn State sent out its third freshman in a row in No. 9 Alex Facundo; he took on unranked Rutgers wrestler Luke Gayer.

Facundo notched a pair of takedowns in the first period, and led 4-1 heading into an eventful second period. Facundo scored eight points in the second, leading 12-5 after two periods of action.

In the third period Facundo racked up the takedowns and managed to get the 25-12 victory in a high-scoring match that extended Penn State’s lead to 15-8.

Defending national champion No. 1 Carter Starocci wrestled at 174 pounds for Penn State and took on Jackson Turley. Starocci wasted no time getting started, getting a takedown right away and ending the first with an 8-1 lead after a near fall.

The second period was more of the same, with Starocci recording multiple takedowns to take a 13-2 lead looking for the tech fall in the last two minutes. While he failed to get the tech fall, his 15-3 victory preserved his undefeated record and gave Penn State the 19-8 lead.

Penn State’s second straight No. 1 wrestler came to the mat at 184 pounds when Aaron Brooks took on No. 14 Brian Soldano. Despite wrestling against the fourteenth-ranked wrestler in the nation, Brooks made light work of Soldano. Brooks earned the tech fall in just the second period, winning 18-3 at the 4:05 mark.

No. 3 Max Dean for Penn State took on Billy Janzer of Rutgers at 197 pounds. The first period came to an end after a scoreless three minutes, and Dean started the second on the bottom. Dean quickly escaped, then got the first takedown to take the 3-0 lead after two. In the third Dean established his dominance and earned the major decision by a score of 11-1. Penn State took a 28-8 lead heading into the heavyweight bout.

At heavyweight, Penn State’s No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet was matched up with Kyle Epperly of Rutgers. Kerkvliet was determined to get out of there quickly, and notched yet another tech-fall for the Nittany Lions. His 16-0 victory in the first period brought his record to 12-1 and put a stamp on the victory for the blue and white.

