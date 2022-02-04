A near-capacity crowd made its way to State College on Friday despite the elements.

Those fans witnessed Penn State take on, and defeat, its rival Ohio State in its annual Bryce Jordan Center dual meet, 32-7, improving to 15-0.

With a number of wrestlers absent from Friday's action, it was No. 6 Drew Hildebrandt getting the action started and leading the way for Penn State.

Hildebrandt, the first wrestler to enjoy the theatrics of the dual, battled No. 10 Malik Heinselman for three periods.

After a scoreless first period, the blue and white wrestler earned an early escape in the second period and didn’t look back.

Hildebrandt was able to successfully ride out the entire third period and earn a 2-0 decision to put the Nittany Lions on the board first.

Senior Roman Bravo-Young followed his teammate’s lead against Ohio State’s Brady Koontz.

Much to the pleasure of the fans, Bravo-Young defeated Koontz by way of fall before waving his arms in support of the enthusiastic crowd.

At 141 Nick Lee kept the scoring going for Penn State.

In his match against No. 20 Dylan D’Emilio, Lee registered five takedowns in the bout on his way to a 13-3 major decision.

The third consecutive win for the Nittany Lions increased their lead to 13-0.

Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native Sammy Sasso did what he could to put a stop to the momentum that the blue and white had built.

Despite a late third-period reversal, Penn State’s Beau Bartlett was unable to fend off the No. 2-ranked Sasso, who won the bout with a late third-period takedown to earn the 4-2 decision.

Terrell Barraclough once again represented the blue and white at 157.

With a 4-2 decision over Isaac Wilson, Barraclough earned his first dual meet win of the season and the second win overall at 157 for Cael Sanderson’s squad.

While the team had struggled to find stability at the weight class, Barraclough has now started the previous four duals.

Barracloughs win increased Penn State’s lead to 16-3 half way through the evening’s action.

Coming out of intermission it was Creighton Edsell who took to the mat first for the Nittany Lions, wrestling in the place of Brady Berge.

Edsell had served as the team’s starter at 165 until Brady Berge announced that he was returning to competition.

On Friday, Edsell took on Kevon Freeman who he was eventually able to defeat.

It took Edsell until sudden victory to earn the first takedown and score of the bout.

At 174, No. 7 Ethan Smith got Ohio State back in the scoring column.

Smith won by way of a 15-5 major decision over Mason Manville, who was wrestling in place of the injured Carter Starocci.

Aaron Brooks continued his run of success with a win over Ohio State’sRocky Jordan.

Brooks was expected to take on No. 6 Kaleb Romero but instead defeated Jordan by way of fall in the second period, extending Penn State’s lead to 25-7.

Fresh off his come-from-behind win against No. 4 Jacob Warner of Iowa, No. 2 Dean needed sudden victory to defeat No. 21 Gavin Hoffman.

Dean recorded a takedown with 25 seconds left in the period to earn the 5-3 decision.

Heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet ended the evening’s action on a positive note for the blue and white.

The No. 5 heavyweight in the country dominated the Buckeyes’ No. 13 Tate Orndorff.

Kerkvliet earned a 10-2 major decision over Orndorff, improving his season record to 12-1.

