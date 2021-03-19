While Iowa may have distanced itself from the rest of the pack in terms of the team title, Penn State will have an opportunity to send four wrestlers to the final round of the tournament.

Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks, will all represent the Nittany Lions in the final round of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

The blue and white currently find itself in second place behind the Hawkeyes, with a team score of 109, while Iowa currently holds a 14.5 point lead.

Here is how Penn State fared in Friday evening’s semifinal and consolation rounds.

133 Pounds: No. 2 Roman Bravo-Young

Roman Bravo-Young got the action started for Penn State with a 5-2 decision victory over Virginia Tech’s Korbin Myers.

Bravo-Young was able to score a third period takedown, to go along with over a minute in riding time, on the No. 3 ranked Myers.

The victory allowed the blue and white wrestler to punch his ticket to the final round of the tournament for the first time in his career.

141 Pounds: No. 2 Nick Lee

At 141 pounds, it was a rematch of the semifinal round at the Big Ten Tournament and while the end result was the same, the way in which he won was not.

While leading 4-3 late in the third period, Nick Lee was able to score a late takedown on No. 3 ranked Sebastian Rivera of Rutgers. The Nittany Lion threw on an extra two nearfall points for good measure to secure his 8-3 victory over Rivera.

The win catapulted the now four-time All-American into the 141 finals where he is set to square off against the No. 1 ranked Jaydin Eierman of Iowa. In their championship matchup, Eierman bested Lee 6-5.

157 Pounds: No. 12 Brady Berge

Brady Berge, whose injury defaulted out of his quarter final match against No. 4 ranked Jesse Dellavecchia of Rider University due to an apparent knee injury, medically forfeited his consolation bout.

The forfeited bout came against No. 33 seeded Wyatt Sheets of Oklahoma State, making him the first No. 33 seed to become an All-American.

Berge finishes the tournament with two wins, one win shy of becoming an All-American.

174 Pounds: No. 3 Carter Starocci

While the semifinal round between Carter Starocci and No. 2 Demetrious Romero of Utah Valley at 184 pounds certainly did not contain the most action, it was Starocci who came out on top after three periods.

After a second period escape, the Nittany Lion was able to collect over a minute in riding time to earn the 2-0 victory over Romero.

Starocci will advance to the 174 pound finals, where he will once again take on Iowa’s Michael Kemerer. Kemerer is the top ranked wrestler in the weight class and defeated Starocci 7-2 in the Big Ten Tournament finals.

184 Pounds: No.1 Aaron Brooks

Aaron Brooks once again showed why he is the top seeded wrestler in the 184-pound weight class.

The Nittany Lions bested No. 4 ranked Parker Keckeisen by way of a 6-4 decision and will advance to the final round of the tournament where he will take on Trent Hidlay of North Carolina State.

Brooks will have an opportunity to become a two-time All-American in just his second season.

197 Pounds: No. 15 Michael Beard

After suffering his first loss in the quarterfinal round of the tournament, Michael Beard bounced back in a big way.

The Nittany Lion defeated No. 13 Tanner Sloan of South Dakota State by way of a 9-1 major decision and with the win, earned All-American status.

In the fifth round of the consolation bracket, Beard took on No. 7 Rocky Elam of Missouri. Beard lost a 5-0 decision and will have an opportunity to wrestle for fifth place on Saturday.

Heavyweight: No. 9 Greg Kerkvliet

Greg Kerkvliet was the second of two Nittany Lions to wrestle in consolation bouts Friday evening.

Kerkvliet made quick work of his opponent, as he defeated No. 29 Austin Harris of Oklahoma State by way of a 13-5 major decision victory. With the win, the Nittany Lion has now become an All-American in just his first season.

Kerkvliet then took on No. 4 Cohlton Shultz of Arizona State in the fifth round of the consolation bracket. Kerkvliet fell to Shultz by way of a 13-8 decision and will also have an opportunity to wrestle for seventh place Saturday.

