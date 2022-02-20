On senior night in Rec Hall, Penn State continued a tradition its seniors have been a part of for several years now — crushing opponents on its home mat.

The Nittany Lions dominated an unranked Broncs’ squad 45-0 to cap off the 2021-22 season and give the team momentum heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

For the first time this season, the dual began at a weight class other than 125 pounds.

Senior Brady Berge made his season debut at 157 pounds after making the move down from 165 and didn’t appear to miss a beat at his new weight.

Berge took the win by major decision 14-4, making a statement in his return to 157 pounds.

Then at 165 pounds, Creighton Edsell once again found himself in the starting lineup after Berge’s move and didn’t look to be at the level he was wrestling at earlier in the season.

Edsell took the victory 7-6 over Rider’s unranked Michael Wilson, needing a riding time point to give him the edge.

No. 1 Carter Starocci made his return to the mat after picking up a minor injury while wrestling Iowa’s Michael Kemerer, causing him to miss the last two matches.

Starocci was dominant in his return, picking up a 22-9 major decision over Rider’s Shane Reitsma.

Sophomore Donovon Ball filled in for Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds for the third time this season and also picked up a win for the third time.

Ball defeated Corey Connolly 12-3, once again proving he is one of the most capable backups in the Big Ten.

Max Dean made his debut as the No. 1 ranked wrestler at 197 pounds in style, picking up a pin in under a minute.

Dean once again pulled out the “bow and arrow” move he used to pick up a win over Iowa’s Jacob Warner, albeit in a bit less critical of a moment.

Greg Kerkvliet apparently took some inspiration from Dean and followed up with a pin of his own in the heavyweight bout.

Kerkvliet got the pin just over a minute into the match, unable to best Dean in the race for the fastest pin on the afternoon.

Moving back down to 125 pounds, Drew Hildebrandt made it three in a row for the blue and white, pinning Rider’s Tyler Klinsky with just one second left in the first period.

At 133 pounds, No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young utilized five takedowns in the first period to catapult himself to a 26-11 technical fall over Rider’s Richie Koehler.

In the only match featuring two ranked opponents on the afternoon, No. 1 Nick Lee squared off against Rider’s No. 25 Quinn Kinner.

Lee didn’t have the easiest of goings, but the fifth-year senior still earned a 6-3 decision over Kinner to keep Rider off the scoreboard Sunday.

Closing out the dual for the Nittany Lions was No. 19 Beau Bartlett at 149 pounds.

Bartlett bested Rider’s Bryan Miraglia 12-4 to put a stamp on Penn State’s commanding victory over the Broncs.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE