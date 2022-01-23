The wins don’t stop flowing for Penn State.

Just two days after the Nittany Lions’ destruction of No. 3 Michigan, they took down another Michigan school in Michigan State, beating the Spartans 28-9.

No. 7 Drew Hildebrandt bounced back from his loss on Friday against top-ranked wrestler Nick Suriano.

The sixth-year senior downed Michigan State’s Tristan Lujan by an 8-0 major decision to kick off the dual meet with bonus points between the two conference rivals.

Hildebrandt has been a good pace-setter for No. 1 Penn State at 125 pounds, handling business in four of his five bouts this season.

The Nittany Lions were without their No. 1 ranked wrestler in Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds on Sunday.

Baylor Shunk took the mat at 133 pounds in place of Bravo-Young for the blue and white, similar to what he did against Indiana.

Shunk, who usually wrestles at 125 pounds, moved up a weight class to take on the Spartans’ No. 12 Rayvon Foley.

The Centre Hall, Pennsylvania, native couldn’t hold off Foley in his second career match at 133 pounds, losing 8-2 to the Spartan, but kept the match to a decision, which avoided bonus points for the team score.

The top-ranked wrestler in the country at 141 pounds, Nick Lee, wrestled graduate student Matt Santos of Michigan State.

Lee followed up his tech fall against Michigan with more bonus points, defeating Santos by a 13-1 major decision.

The senior has been sharp this season, which is expected of a defending national champion, but with two months until the NCAA Championships, Lee has a lot more time on the mat to perfect his craft even further.

The 149-pound match between Penn State’s Beau Bartlett and Michigan State’s Peyton Omania, went a lot different for Bartlett than his bout against Michigan did.

Bartlett won in 12 seconds against his Michigan opponent, but this match was close from start to finish.

After a scoreless first period, No. 19 Bartlett was able to secure two takedowns in the third period to eke out a 5-2 decision against the unranked Omania.

At 157 pounds, Terrell Barraclough took the mat for the blue and white against Michigan State’s No. 19 Chase Saldate.

Barraclough held his own against the clearly higher-ranked Saldate, as the match was knotted at 2-2 at the end of the third period, resulting in the first sudden-victory overtime bout of the day.

The Kaysville, Utah, native was unable to get the upset win, though, as Saldate recorded a takedown to end the bout.

Brady Berge continued his assimilation into competition in his match against the Spartans’ Caleb Fish at 165 pounds to kick off the back half of the lineup.

Two days after Berge defeated No. 10 Cameron Amine of Michigan, he followed it up with a 7-4 decision victory over Fish.

Penn State’s 174-pound defending national champion Carter Starocci took on the Spartans’ Marty Larkin in the first match of the Nittany Lions’ stretch of undefeated wrestlers.

After a first-period reversal by Larkin, Starocci entered another gear, ending the first period with a 15-3 lead.

The bout did not last much longer, as No. 1 Starocci landed a four-point near fall early in the second period to earn a 19-3 tech fall.

Starocci was followed by another Penn State national champion in Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds.

Brooks faced No. 27 Layne Malczewski of Michigan State two days after defeating Olympic bronze medalist Myles Amine.

Malczewski and Brooks were both scoreless through the first two periods, but a third-period escape and takedown for Brooks proved to be the difference as the wrestler in the blue and white singlet took home a 4-0 decision.

No. 2 Max Dean took the mat for Penn State against Michigan State’s No. 15 Cameron Caffey at 197 pounds.

Dean and Caffey were scoreless after one period and were again tied after the second period at two points each.

A third-period escape by Caffey proved to be the difference, taking down No. 2 Dean by a score of 3-2.

Dean’s loss was the first loss all season by the last four Penn State wrestlers, who were 44-0 heading into the dual meet.

Kerkvliet followed Dean’s loss with a first-period finish over Brad Wilton of Michigan State after beating Michigan’s Mason Parris on Friday.

The No. 4 heavyweight in the country pinned Wilton at the 1:58 mark to close out the win for the blue and white and remain undefeated on the season.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE