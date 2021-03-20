Penn State failed to capture its fifth consecutive team title at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships, as Iowa took home the team crown Saturday afternoon after the medal round.

But it wasn't all bad for Cael Sanderson's squad, as the Nittany Lions sent four wrestlers to the finals, the most of any team.

For its efforts, the blue and white crowned four NCAA champions and six All-Americans and finished second in the team race, behind Iowa and just ahead of Oklahoma State.

Penn State also became just the fifth program in NCAA history to crown 45 or more NCAA champions.

Here's how the championship round shook out for Penn State.

133 pounds: No. 2 Roman Bravo-Young - NCAA Champion

Roman Bravo-Young made history on Saturday night, becoming the first 133-pounder in program history to capture a national title.

The first NCAA champion of the night for the Nittany Lions, Bravo-Young downed Oklahoma State's Daton Fix by 4-2 sudden victory decision to put Penn State squarely in second place in the team race.

Bravo-Young also captured the Big Ten title at 133 pounds this season and went 5-0 at the NCAA Tournament to continue his career year.

141 pounds: No. 2 Nick Lee - NCAA Champion

In a rematch of the Big Ten title bout at 141, Lee managed to get revenge on Iowa's Jaydin Eierman, who beat him in the finals at this year's Big Ten Tournament.

Like Bravo-Young, Lee also needed sudden victory to claim his NCAA title, but ultimately did so while downing Eierman 4-2.

With Lee's win, Penn State has now won an NCAA title at every single weight.

Penn State wrestling's Nick Lee wins 1st career NCAA title

174 pounds: No. 3 Carter Starocci - NCAA Champion

Carter Starocci continued his impressive freshman season, becoming a freshman NCAA champion, just the third in program history.

Starocci took on Iowa's Michael Kemerer and like Bravo-Young and Lee before him, needed sudden victory, but got it done, downing Kemerer 3-1.

The win avenged Starocci's loss to Kemerer in the finals of the Big Ten Tournament earlier this season.

Penn State wrestling's Carter Starocci makes history en route to NCAA title

184 pounds: No. 1 Aaron Brooks - NCAA Champion

Aaron Brooks capped off Penn State's sheerly dominant performance in the championship round and became the Nittany Lions' fourth and final NCAA champion.

Brooks downed NC State's Trent Hidlay by 3-2 decision to capture his first career NCAA title.

Brooks entered the tournament the two-time defending Big Ten champion at 184 pounds and leaves the defending national champion at 184 pounds.

197 pounds: No. 15 Michael Beard - 7th place, All-American

MIchael Beard likely exceeded expectations this weekend and wrestled better than his seed, which proved beneficial to the freshman and to Penn State.

Beard downed Wyoming's Stephen Buchanan 8-6 in sudden victory in the seventh place bout on Saturday morning to become one of Penn State's three freshman All-Americans.

The Malvern Prep graduate went 4-2 at the tournament and 10-6 on the season and three out of Beard's four wins came via bonus points.

Heavyweight: No. 9 Greg Kerkvliet - 7th place, All-American

Kerkvliet was also one of the Penn State wrestlers who finished better than they were seeded as the freshman heavyweight knocked off Big Ten foe Tate Orndorff to claim seventh place.

Kerkvliet is coming off a fourth-place finish at the Big Ten Tournament, which he competed in despite just getting cleared to wrestle that week and continued his success this weekend at NCAAs.

The Minnesota native went 4-2 at nationals, with all four of his wins being of the bonus-point variety.