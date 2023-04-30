Big Ten Wrestling Tournament, Cael Sanderson

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson watches as Shayne Van Ness wrestles during the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament at the Crisler Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

 Jackson Ranger

Four Penn State commits took home US Open victories at either the U17 or U20 age groups on Saturday.

Mitchell Mesenbrink, who recently announced his transfer to Penn State on April 21, took home the U20 trophy at 74 kilograms thanks to a 17-6 tech fall over Hunter Garvin.

Class of 2023 commit Tyler Kasak won the U20 65-kilogram weight class with a 15-7 victory in the finals.

Two class of 2024 recruits Luke Lilledahl and Zack Ryder won junior wrestling titles as well. Lilledahl was the third Penn Stater to win a U20 title with a 10-4 win over current Wyoming wrestler Jore Volk.

Ryder won the 80-kilogram crown in the U17 age division in a best-of-3 series against De’Alcapon Veazy. Ryder, who trains at David Taylor’s M2 Training Center, won two consecutive matches to claim the title.

