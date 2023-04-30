Four Penn State commits took home US Open victories at either the U17 or U20 age groups on Saturday.

Mitchell Mesenbrink, who recently announced his transfer to Penn State on April 21, took home the U20 trophy at 74 kilograms thanks to a 17-6 tech fall over Hunter Garvin.

🏆 U20 Freestyle | 74 kg FinalsMitchell Mesenbrink (Askren Wrestling Academy) tech. fall Hunter Garvin (Iowa), 17-6#USOpen2023 x @FloWrestling — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) May 1, 2023

Class of 2023 commit Tyler Kasak won the U20 65-kilogram weight class with a 15-7 victory in the finals.

🏆 U20 Freestyle | 65 kg FinalsTyler Kasak (Pennsylvania) dec. Kannon Webster (Illinois), 15-7#USOpen2023 x @FloWrestling — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) May 1, 2023

Two class of 2024 recruits Luke Lilledahl and Zack Ryder won junior wrestling titles as well. Lilledahl was the third Penn Stater to win a U20 title with a 10-4 win over current Wyoming wrestler Jore Volk.

🏆 U20 Freestyle | 57 kg FinalsLuke Lilledahl (X-Calibur Athletics WC) dec. Jore Volk (Wyoming Wrestling RTC), 10-4#USOpen2023 x @FloWrestling — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) May 1, 2023

Ryder won the 80-kilogram crown in the U17 age division in a best-of-3 series against De’Alcapon Veazy. Ryder, who trains at David Taylor’s M2 Training Center, won two consecutive matches to claim the title.

🏆 U17 Freestyle | 80 kg FinalsZack Ryder (M2 Training Center) defeats De'alcapon Veazy (Legends of Gold Wrestling), 2️⃣ matches to 0️⃣Bout 1 – Ryder dec. Veazy, 4-1Bout 2 – Ryder tech. fall Veazy, 10-0#USOpen2023 x @FloWrestling — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) May 1, 2023

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE