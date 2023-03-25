2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, Cael Sanderson

On Saturday, Penn State commit Tyler Kasak won the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic at 139 pounds.

Kasak took home the victory with a 3-2 decision over Iowa commit Ryder Block.

The future Nittany Lion has already totalled an impressive resume at the high school level, including a state championship and a U17 World silver medal.

Once he reaches collegiate level, Kasak is likely to wrestle at either 149 or 157 pounds. Likely to be redshirted in his first year with the program, Kasak could provide a boost in the middleweights in the near future.

