Penn State class of 2024 commit Joe Sealey earned international recognition on Tuesday.

Sealey was named USA Wrestling’s Athlete of the Week thanks to his achievements on the freestyle circuit this past week.

Perhaps the most notable achievement was Sealey’s 10-0 technical fall victory over the European U20 champion, Hayk Papikyan, during the USA vs. the World dual meet.

Sealey beat Papikyan again in the Journeyman World Classic finals at 160 pounds to take home the crown.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE