Jan. 28, has been a date circled on the calendars of Penn State wrestlers and fans alike since the Nittany Lions fell to the Hawkeyes in last year’s NCAA team title race.

The first meeting since that day didn’t disappoint.

In a roller coaster of a dual, the Nittany Lions came out on top by a score of 19-13 thanks to a strong start and an equally strong finish.

Just one match into the dual, the excitement was already turned up to 11 as Penn State’s No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young battled No. 3 Austin Desanto at 133 pounds.

Entering the match, Bravo-Young was favored by many to come away with the win; however, it was Desanto who was on the offensive for the majority of the match, even forcing the official award a stalling point to himself after Bravo-Young failed to produce any significant offense.

Despite this difference in offensive action, it was Bravo-Young who had the only takedown of the match, getting in on a shot late in the second to tie the score 2-2 entering the third period.

The reigning national champion at 133 then escaped from bottom position to start the third period and took the match 3-2.

Central Michigan transfer Drew Hildebrandt got things kicked off for the Nittany Lions exactly how Cael Sanderson and his staff would have liked.

No. 7 Hildebrandt found himself taking on unranked Jesse Ybarra instead of No. 11 Drake Ayala and took total advantage of his new opponent by earning a 9-0 major decision of Iowa’s backup at 125 pounds.

In what many anticipated to be the match of the night, No. 1 Nick Lee took on Iowa’s No. 2 Jaydin Eierman in a rematch of last year's NCAA final at 141 pounds.

This match proved to be a near repeat of last year’s title match that Lee won in sudden victory, as Lee once again utilized a takedown in sudden victory to take the 6-4 decision over Eierman.

At 149 pounds, No. 19 Beau Bartlett battled Iowa’s No. 10 Max Murin in the first match of the night Penn State wasn’t favored to win.

After a scoreless first period, Murin rode Bartlett for nearly the entire second period before taking down the sophomore to secure the 4-1 win and get the Hawkeyes on the board for the first time in the dual.

The 157-pound bout was projected to be the least competitive on paper, with Penn State’s Terrell Barraclough squaring off with Iowa’s No. 12 Kaleb Young.

Barraclough put up a solid fight for the first two periods, surrendering just an escape to Young and entering the third period down one with the chance to get an escape and tie the match.

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, Barraclough was unable to escape, falling 2-0 to Young after a ride time point was added.

The Hawkeyes kept the momentum rolling at 165 pounds, as No. 5 Alex Marinelli put an end to No. 11 Brady Berge’s undefeated record since his return to the Penn State program.

Coming off a loss in his last match, Marinelli came out firing in the first period and didn’t look back, earning a decisive 10-2 major decision over Berge.

At 174 pounds, a second rematch of a 2021 NCAA Championship final took place, with No. 1 Carter Starocci taking on Iowa’s No. 2 Michael Kemerer.

This time around, their match proved to be even more exciting than the last, as Starocci and Kemerer needed tie-breaker periods to determine a winner.

Starocci ultimately emerged victorious, utilizing an escape in the first tie-breaker period and a second period rideout to finish off Kemerer 2-1.

Penn State’s No. 1-ranked Aaron Brooks maintained his dominance over the 184-pound weight class this season with yet another huge win over Iowa’s No. 17 Abe Assad.

Brooks looked to be on track for a major after a strong first period, but some solid defense from Assad held Brooks at bay for the rest of the match, giving up just an 8-3 decision.

In the 197-pound bout, No. 2 Max Dean once again found himself down early in the first period, this time to No. 4 Jacob Warner.

Just as he did against Michigan’s Patrick Brucki, Dean found a way to come from behind and pull off a critical win.

This time around, Dean utilized a third period takedown to tie the bout up 3-3 before he then flipped Warner on his back to earn nearfall points and take the match 8-3, clinching the dual for the Nittany Lions.

Despite the match already being decided in Penn State’s favor, the heavyweight bout between Penn State’s No. 3 Greg Kerkvliet and Iowa’s No. 5 Tony Cassioppi wasn’t without excitement.

Following a first period takedown from Kerkvliet, Cassioppi utilized a takedown and ride out to go up 3-2 after the first period before picking up a few more points in the third to earn a 7-2 win.

